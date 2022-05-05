Coronavirus STM and THL talk about the corona situation – HS will show the event live around 10 p.m.

A possible recommendation from THL to extend the fourth dose of coronary vaccine is expected.

SocialThe Ministry of Health and Welfare (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will hold a press conference on the coronavirus situation at around 10 am.

The topic of the press conference will be the disease and vaccination situation and the epidemiological assessment of the coronary situation in Finland and internationally. HS shows the opportunity in this news and follows it live.

From THL a possible recommendation to extend the fourth dose of coronary vaccine is expected. Currently, the fourth dose is recommended for people over 80 years of age, living in nursing homes and over 12 years of age who are severely immunocompromised.

Some Finns would very much like their fourth dose. THL Chief Physician, Vaccination Specialist To Hanna Nohy however, in an interview with HS at the end of April, he emphasized that the mere desire to take a fourth dose of the vaccine was not a lean reason to change the recommendation.

“Finland has made decisions based on expert judgment and medical evidence in the past, and I hope so now,” he said.

The National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar) under the THL met last Friday to form an opinion. THL has been due to express its recommendations in the matter after the day off.

Thursday a leading expert is involved in the situation review Tuija Kumpulainen From STM and the director of the health safety department Mika Salminen and a leading expert Mia Kontio From THL.

In addition, the professor of anaesthesiology and intensive care is answering questions Matti Reinikainen From Kuopio University Hospital.