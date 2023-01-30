Coronavirus | STM: Airlines should require a negative corona test from those arriving from China

EU countries are recommended to require passengers arriving from China to have a negative corona test result.

Social- and the Ministry of Health (STM) instructs the airline to require a certificate of a negative corona test from those traveling from China to Finland.

Airlines should require the test to be taken no later than 48 hours before the trip, the ministry says in its press release. In addition, according to the ministry’s instructions, passengers should wear a mask or respirator during the flight.

STT reported earlier in January that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of the Interior had a different opinion at the time on whether a negative test can be considered mandatory for travelers from China.

STM’s view at the time was that the Border Guard Act, which is the responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior, should be used in advance testing.

According to STT’s information, the Ministry of the Interior would have assessed at that time that the criterion of necessity would not have been met. The criterion of necessity means that the health authorities would assess the situation in such a way that the test can be considered mandatory for passengers.

EU countries it has been recommended, among other things, to require passengers arriving from China to have a negative corona test result. This especially applies to countries with direct flights from China. The recommendation was decided at the meeting of the EU countries at the beginning of January, along with other recommendations.

The EU’s European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the EU Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) have also recommended that passengers arriving from China on direct and indirect flights should be tested in advance.