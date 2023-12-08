Coronavirus | Statistics Finland: A record number of people died in Finland in November

A strong increase has been observed in the number of deaths, says Statistics Finland.

in Finland people died in November at a record pace, report Statistics Finland.

The number of deaths was remarkably high during weeks 45–47 of the current year. According to current data, a total of 1,225 people died in week 47. It is the week that started on November 20.

The numbers are expected to grow even more in the coming weeks as they become more precise with new information.

“It can already be estimated that the number of deaths in week 47 will certainly rise to a new record”, Chief Actuary of Statistics Finland Markus Rapo evaluates in the announcement.

Statistics Finland started to publish weekly statistics on mortality in Finland in the spring of 2020, while previously it had done so monthly. The reason for the change was the need for information during the coronavirus pandemic.

From June 2022, the figures were published once a month again. Statistics Finland says that it will once again publish the death toll every week, because a sharp rise in the number of deaths has been observed. Statistics Finland says it will give up weekly publication when the number of dead returns to normal.

In the past three years, the weekly death toll has crossed the 1,400 mark four times. The information for 2023 will only be specified later.

Statistics Finland told on Tuesday that the coronavirus disease increased the death rate last year. More than 4,300 people died from corona last year, or almost seven percent of all deaths.

Last year was the third corona year in Finland. Almost 3,400 more people died from corona than last year and almost 3,800 more than in 2020.