fromSohrab Dabir shut down

Vaccination is progressing slowly in Germany. Less than eight million citizens have so far received their dose against the corona virus. The hope rests with the general practitioners. But there the vaccination start wobbles.

“When will I finally be vaccinated?” – this is probably the question many Germans ask themselves. In the fight against that Coronavirus* The upcoming vaccinations are considered by the general practitioners as the most hopeful means. After Easter, according to the federal government’s plan, things should start there.

The start of vaccinations in the doctor’s offices has already had to be postponed. First, March was targeted, then April was targeted as the vaccination start. But the appointment could also shake. Why the start of vaccination with general practitioners is in danger*, read at msl24.de *. (*msl24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.)