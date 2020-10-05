Coronavirus: To control the infection, Sri Lanka has announced an indefinite curfew in two cities of the Western Province. According to officials, after a gap of about six months, a woman has been found positive in the Corona investigation on Sunday. After which the government decided to impose an indefinite curfew in Divulapitia and Minavangoda.

Curfew in Sri Lanka to stop the spread of Corona

So far, 3 thousand 396 cases of corona infection have been registered in Sri Lanka. While 13 people have died due to the disease. According to statistics, so far 3 thousand 258 patients have been cured of the infection. Chief of the Kovid-19 Task Force and Army Commander Shavendra Silva said, “The resident of Divulapitiya, who works in a clothing factory, was admitted to a hospital in Gampaha after fever. Where he was found positive in the corona investigation. After that, about 50 people from the factory and hospital were sent for home quarantine as a protective measure. ”

50 quarantine after the woman is positive

Officials say that this may be the case of community infection for the first time since April. He told that the case of the recently revealed infection may be due to the people who have returned from abroad. Earlier, the Sri Lankan government lifted the curfew completely on 28 June. During this period, there was no new community infection case for two months. Sri Lanka has been under heavy lockdown since 20 March.

Initially, two-thirds of the country was exempted after nationwide curfew. Curfew continued only at night. The government partially allowed offices and businesses to be opened from mid-May itself. The process of further relaxation of restrictions continued from early June. Strictly removed from public transport also. Apart from this, the government increased the relaxation in curfew from 11 am to 4 am.

