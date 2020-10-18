The prevalence rate of coronavirus in Russia fell to 1.07, in Moscow – to 1.01. This was announced on October 18 TASS…

It is noted that these are the lowest values ​​for the country as a whole and for Moscow in particular from September 24 and 15, respectively. Above one, the coefficient remains in nine out of ten regions of the country – only in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug it remains less than ten (0.98).

In St. Petersburg, the ratio fell to 1.18 despite a steady rise in new cases of coronavirus. The same indicator was recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In the Irkutsk region, the coefficient decreased to 1.09; in the Voronezh region remained at 1.08; in the Sverdlovsk region it was at 1.07, in the Moscow region – 1.06, in the Nizhny Novgorod region – 1.05, in the Rostov region – 1.03.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that 15,099 new cases of COVID-19 in 84 regions were detected in Russia over the past day. The largest number of new cases was recorded in Moscow (4610), St. Petersburg (674) and Moscow region (460).

In total, for the entire time of the pandemic, 1,399,334 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Russia. Of these, 24,187 people died, 1,070,575 recovered.

