Coronavirus SPR survey: Almost one in three Finns suffers from loneliness – Answer HS’s survey on loneliness in the Korona period

Exceptional time and corona constraints have increased loneliness, which, when prolonged, adds serious inconvenience.

Almost one in three Finns suffers from loneliness, compared to one in five in the past. The change is evident in a study commissioned by the Finnish Red Cross (SPR) Economic Research, which the SPR reported on Tuesday.

The reason for the change is the Korona period, which has now lasted almost a year and will last for at least another month. Exceptional time and corona constraints have increased loneliness, which, when prolonged, adds serious inconvenience.

The Central Association of Mental Health has also seen the same development, says the executive director Olavi Heart Lacquer.

People who are already in a difficult situation suffer the most from loneliness. Loneliness has increased, especially for those over 65, living alone, the lowest income and those out of work.

“We are concerned about this. The time is already long and will have longer-term effects. Of course, health security is important, and on top of that, we all need to take loneliness just as seriously. You can die as a corona, and so can loneliness, ”says SPR’s social work coordinator Maaret Alaranta.

He said the results were startling.

“The subject has been talked about throughout the Corona period, but in this study, the increase in the amount of loneliness was so great. That is probably because the situation is only prolonging. The longer this lasts, the worse the effects will be. ”

SPR recalls that it is precisely prolonged loneliness that significantly undermines human health and well-being.

Loneliness predisposes to many diseases such as depression, other mental disorders, and physical ailments. It can be difficult for many to return to normal when a situation requiring isolation is sometimes over.

It is also harmful to society as a whole. Lonely people use more health services and are more easily excluded from the functions of society.

“As a society, we cannot afford to lose almost a third of the population to loneliness. This is a real threat that we must take action against now at the latest, ”says Alaranta.

SPR contributes to reducing loneliness. For example, through its friendship activities, it organizes help for loneliness for 25,000 people every year.

According to the Red Cross, this is not enough.

“One third of Finns are such a large number of people that volunteers or the authorities alone cannot improve the situation. We encourage everyone to keep in touch with their loved ones and think about who around us might experience loneliness and need a chat. Even small actions have a big impact, ”Alaranta appeals.

Sydänmaanlakka from the Finnish Mental Health Association, for its part, says that Korona-time increased the number of counseling calls during the quarter and multiplied the number of contacts in the chat service.

“This in itself is not surprising. The situation now gives everyone a chance to learn about what mental disorders are when many of us are in telecommuting mode and human contact is forbidden, ”he says.

“Loneliness has become familiar to many, and has been awakened in terms of how sociality is part of the basic human nature and the importance of being around people.”