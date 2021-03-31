Coronavirus Sports clubs received nearly two million corona subsidies

A total of 280 clubs received the grant.

Sports clubs received a total of nearly two million grants from the Ministry of Education and Culture to compensate for the financial success caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 280 clubs received the grant.

The ministry said in a press release that the grant will safeguard the activities of sports clubs and the conditions for targeted racing and elite sports for children and young people during the exceptional period. The aid is intended for the rent of business premises and the salary costs of instructors and coaches.

The support of the clubs was influenced by the grants distributed last year. The support now distributed ranged from € 1,000 to € 28,000. The largest amount went to the general clubs Tampereen Pyrinto and Turku Sports Association, which operate in many sports.