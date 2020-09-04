Even in the midst of a health crisis, sport remains topical among the youngest. They have the opportunity to take advantage of certain courses, but under certain conditions. As soon as they arrive to put on their sportswear, the children see a first change: they are not allowed to be more than 5 per locker room because of social distancing to respect. This is also the case during activities to avoid too much proximity.

Sports teachers try as best they can to combine a sports program and health instructions. If they are exempt from it during the practice of sport, the youngest must wear a mask as soon as they move. To accommodate as many people as possible while respecting social distancing, outdoor areas are favored. An alternative that could become complicated with the onset of winter.