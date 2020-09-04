Coronavirus Spain is shaken by Europe’s strongest second wave, but fear recedes even in the worst infection center in Madrid: “We can’t live in a bubble forever”

In Spain, as many infections are detected as in the eye of the crisis in the spring, but there are clearly fewer deaths.

Madrid

Late summer peace is changing with the autumn snag in the San Isidro district of southern Madrid. The terraces are filled with people and the streets with cars.

Madriders have returned from their holidays to everyday life, overshadowed by the worsening epidemic situation.

However, fears about the corona have dissipated.

“We can’t live in a bubble forever,” he says Montserrat Madero Fernández, whose family, like other Madriders, is learning new life with the threat of the virus.

Montserrat Madero Fernández (in the foreground) rarely sat at the same table with his son Marcos Tovar Madero and his mother Julia Fernández Monje.­

Spain has recently seen the highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe in terms of population, about the same as in the spring in the middle of the deepest weeks of crisis.

This is partly explained by the increase in the number of tests, but also by an increasing proportion of those tested has received a positive result. However, dramatically fewer deaths from the disease have been reported in the spring and fewer asymptomatic or asymptomatic cases have been reported.

In Spain, more than 200 infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been diagnosed in two weeks. As late as mid-August, the number was half that.

In Finland, this comparison figure is about six.

The worst situation is in the Madrid region, where about a third of all infections in Spain have recently been diagnosed – in two weeks, about 460 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, or about twice the Spanish average.

In the spring, deaths from the disease were recorded in the Autonomous Community of Madrid alone at its worst in more than 300 days, in recent weeks in less than 20 days. The number of patients in need of hospital treatment is growing again, but so far the capacity of hospitals in Madrid has been sufficient.

The highest number of infections is right here, in densely populated southern Madrid. Due to the risk of infection, the administration has advised residents of the southern parts of the city to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, but on a warm weekday evening in September, the parks are full.

Families however, life is not the same. Many families in Madrid are accustomed to running their daily lives with the support of their grandparents, but with the corona epidemic, habits have been forced to change.

Grandparents are also an integral part of Montserrat Madero Fernández and Ramón Tovar Miñarron family. Sons of the family Marcos, 13, and Daniel, 17, are used to seeing their grandparents on a daily basis.

Mother of Montserrat Julia Fernández Monje, 77, lives next door to the family, so she has always been helpful on the family’s busy mornings. Ramón’s parents José Ramón Tovar Jiménez and Isabel Miñarro del Molino living a stone’s throw away. In the past, they met their grandchildren almost daily.

“Our doors have always been open. Grandparents have been able to come to us at any time, ”Montserrat describes.

Last spring changed the situation. José Ramón, 72, and Isabel, 67, are at risk because of their age, so they can’t spend time with their grandsons for now.

Isabel bursts into tears as she thinks about the situation.

“It’s really tough that I can’t be involved in my grandchildren’s lives or see my friends. Moving with the mask is difficult for me due to breathing difficulties. ”

Isabel said the Spaniards were lulled into a sense of security too quickly at the beginning of the summer, when the strictest restrictions on movement had been lifted.

“It’s also an obsession here to get tourists to the country. Sure, I understand that tourism brings bread to the table for many, but the opening up of tourism made people forget the nightmare we lived for months. ”

Madrid’s Isabel Miñarro del Molino and José Ramón Tovar Jiménez today rarely meet their grandchildren, even though they live just a stone’s throw away.­

Spring ran tightly within the four walls throughout Spain due to a curfew. When they were demolished in June, many seniors fled their apartment buildings in Madrid to their home villages or holiday homes.

Julia also left for the summer by the sea in Gandia, in the Autonomous Community of Valencia. José Ramón and and Isabel spent much of the summer in a small village in the Ávila region, about a hundred kilometers northwest of Madrid. They fear that the people of the capital will have to close their homes again.

The coffee moment at the beginning of September on the terrace of the hometown is the family’s first joint gathering in months. Ramón, Montserrat, Marcos and Daniel keep masks on their faces whenever they meet their grandparents. They wear handbags tightly and have given up hugging and kissing.

For the elderly protection has worked, as the average age of those diagnosed with coronary heart disease in Madrid has dropped from 60 years to 35 years.

In the summer, the number of infections multiplied among 10–19-year-olds. Among other things, it has been accused of bagging young people. Gatherings of more than ten people are now banned in Madrid, and the city’s parks will be closed from ten in the evening.

Daniel and Marcos met their friends during the summer, but always from a safe distance.

“We have a great time at home, so the situation hasn’t been awkward for us,” Daniel says.

Ramón and Montserrat hope that children could start the school year from home, but most Madrid schoolchildren move on to contact at the beginning of the school year. In many schools, teaching is staggered, with a maximum group size of 20 pupils. There is no definite information on how this will be done in practice.

“It’s been half a year now to plan the start of school, so it’s amazing that it’s been left in such a final drop,” Ramón notes.

Pandemic has not affected the working situation of Ramón, who works as a technical architect, on the contrary. He works a 12-hour day.

Montserrat works for a company that sells hotel and restaurant equipment as well as school equipment and supplies, among other things. His working hours have been reduced to half a day.

Outside of work, the family strives to lead as normal a life as the situation allows. According to them, most other Madriders are on the same lines.

“Sure, we do our best to take care of our own safety and the safety of others, but after the spring nightmare, we no longer want to close home,” Montserrat describes.

“Daniel, for example, started basketball training again because life has to go on. We are slowly trying to get back to routine, although at the same time we have to be careful. ”

Completely normal family life does not return for a long time. The older generation of the family fears that worse is ahead.

“This is silent warfare,” Julia says.

“It’s not just about the virus, it’s about everything that happens around it. Unemployment has already risen sharply in Madrid, bringing with it poverty and hunger. Hunger is followed by violence, so it will certainly be seen in Madrid in the near future, ”Isabel predicts.