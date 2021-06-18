The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Friday that on June 26, will eliminate the obligation to use the mask or chinstraps imposed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sánchez made this decision public from the city of Barcelona (east) where he participates in the closing of an event with Catalan businessmen.

The elimination of the mandatory use of the mask will be decided next Thursday in an extraordinary Council of Ministers, according to the President of the Spanish Government.

Spaniards with Chinstrap in Madrid. Photo: Reuters

As reported by the newspaper The country, more than 34 million doses have been administered in Spain, there are 47.1% of people vaccinated with a single dose and 28.7% with two.

The autonomous communities have administered until this Wednesday a total of 34,224,523 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, 591,933 of them in the last 24 hours. This represents 91 percent of those distributed, which amount to 37,600,188 units.

In addition, a total of 13,301,010 people have already received the complete guideline. This represents 28 percent of the Spanish population. A total of 22,048,919 people have received at least one dose, 46.5 percent of the Spanish.

The vaccination campaign in Europe began on December 27. As of that date, Spain began to administer doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, to which those from AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen were later added. The first to receive the new drug were the elderly who live in residences and the health personnel who work in contact with them. But the vaccination campaign has been extended with the aim of reaching 70% of the population during the summer.

Joins France

The same measure was taken by France, which from this Thursday removed the obligation of the wearing the chinstrap outdoors, except in certain circumstances such as meetings between many people, crowded places or stadiums, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Wednesday.



French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Wednesday that people could stop wearing face masks outdoors starting Thursday. Photo: Xinhua.

Castex also declared that the curfew will be lifted next Sunday, which comes into effect at 23.

These decisions were made because the health situation “improves faster than anticipated, “explained the prime minister, after a meeting of the Defense Council and the Council of Ministers.

More than 58% of the adult population in France have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the European Union country opened its vaccination programs to young people ages 12 to 18 as part of a push to protect the nation as restrictions are lifted.

With 16.5 million vaccinated with the complete regimen (a little over a fifth of the population), the prime minister urged further acceleration of the rate of injections. According to the latest available data, there were 678,535 doses applied between June 14 and 15.

Chinstraps will be mandatory in “closed places” and in certain situations, such as queues or crowds, the prime minister said.

With information from agencies.