Coronavirus Southern Finland’s avi line: Those from high-risk countries are subject to a mandatory corona test

The decision is valid from 18 to 31. March and applies to the border crossing points of the ports of Helsinki, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and Vaalimaa.

17.3. 17:39

Helsinki Those entering the country via the ports, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and the Vaalimaa border crossing point must participate in a health check-up immediately after entry from Thursday. A coronavirus test may be taken as part of the inspection.

The matter has been decided by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI).

The decision is valid from 18 to 31. March and applies to those arriving from so-called high-risk countries. Countries at risk are countries with a coronavirus incidence of more than 25 cases per 100,000 people in two weeks.

Test is not, in principle, taken immediately after entry if a person can present at a health check a certificate of a negative coronavirus test carried out no more than three days before entry, avi says. The same goes for people who have to present reliable evidence of coronavirus disease that occurred less than six months ago.

The regulation does not apply to freight transport and logistics personnel at work or to transit passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The order also does not apply to children born in 2008 and after.

If the person ordered for the health examination does not comply with the order, the doctor responsible for infectious diseases in the municipality or hospital district may, if necessary, request official assistance from the police to carry out the health examination. If a person refuses to take part in a compulsory health examination, the criminal law may result in a fine or imprisonment of up to three months for the offense of health protection.

If, for a justified reason, the test cannot be taken, the infectious disease doctor may, at his discretion, order the importer to be quarantined, for example.

Decision is based on section 16 of the Communicable Diseases Act. As early as March, regional government agencies have ordered municipalities to conduct health checks at border crossing points and to direct immigrants to the corona test.

Testing arrangements have been intensified at the border crossing points in the Southern Finland region, avi says. All entrants have already been offered the opportunity to take the test, and according to Avi, only a very small percentage of entrants who have not had an exemption certificate have failed to take the test.

HS said Tuesday, that according to the authorities, the risk of cross-border infections is currently low, people who give a positive corona sample arrive in Finland on a regular basis by plane and water.

For example, 3–14. At Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, just under 40 people from all over the world gave a positive corona test result.

About two percent of all those tested at Helsinki-Vantaa have given a positive sample. There are currently 1,000 to 1,500 passengers arriving at the airport every day.