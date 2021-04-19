Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, in the Southeast Asian, Prepare for reopen its doors to tourism in July.

After more than a year with the borders closed, they point to vaccinated foreign tourists and with movement restrictions in some of its iconic and famous beach destinations.

Vietnam

On Vietnam, which has not allowed the entry of tourists since March 2020, the authorities of Quang Nam province, in the center of the country, announced that they have agreed with the Ministry of Tourism receive vaccinated tourists from South Korea in two beach hotel complexes for stays of between five and ten days.

A mid-2020 image of people wearing chinstraps walking along My Khe Beach in Danang, Vietnam. Photo Hoang Khanh / AFP

Tourists must have proof of having received the vaccine and having tested negative for the virus, in addition to other requirements, according to the online newspaper Dantri International.

“After reviewing the first phaseWe will consider continuing to a second phase by receiving tourists from other countries and opening other tourist places or resorts, “said Dantri Le Tri Thanh, chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee.

Indonesia

A beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo EFE / EPA / MADE NAGI

Indonesia has also announced that one of its tourist icons, Bali, plans to admit foreign tourists from July 1 if by then has managed to vaccinate most of the locals.

Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Economy, assured at a press conference that the government is preparing travel bubbles with Qatar and United Arab Emirates, who maintain their air connections with Indonesia and stressed that Bali is being a priority in the vaccination program due to its dependence on tourism.

The government announced in March that it was also negotiating flight bubbles with the Netherlands, China and Singapore.

Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, or Pura Beratan Temple, Bali island, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock

Thailand

A formula similar to that of Thailand, which announced in late March that it would waive the one-week quarantine requirement for foreign tourists vaccinated in Phuket, one of its busiest beach destinations, as of July 1, as a pilot experience for a progressive reopening of international tourism in other parts of its geography.

However the increase in cases in the country in recent weeks, with more than 1,500 infections a day, has made the government consider delaying the start of this experiment, which includes the vaccination of 70 percent of the inhabitants of the island of Phuket.

Few people on a beach in Phuket. Photo REUTERS / Jorge Silva

One of the factors for the implementation of these plans will be the progress of vaccination campaigns in these countries, which are progressing unevenly in these countries.

Thailand has vaccinated about 600,000 people, barely 1 percent of its population, Vietnam has vaccinated about 60,000 people for a population of 97 million inhabitants, while in Indonesia almost six million have received the complete vaccination, 2.2 per percent of the population.

EFE