Coronavirus South African drinks twice as much alcohol as a Finn – The sales ban apparently emptied intensive care units for coronary patients

A Zimbabwean woman tells HS that alcohol is being bought despite the sales ban.

Harare

Africa the countries of the south have resorted to bans on the sale of alcohol as a result of the pandemic, which European countries have not considered necessary.

In Europe, bars and restaurants have been closed according to the local epidemic situation and night-time sales have been restricted as part of other restrictive measures, but alcohol sales in shops have continued.

South Africa and Zimbabwe banned the sale and distribution of alcohol at the turn of the year amid a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic. Nationwide bans have affected consumer sales in shops as well as on-premises restaurants.

Both countries have aimed to reduce the burden on the health care system. However, governments justified their bans in different ways.

Zimbabwe estimates that alcohol shops, like bars, get people together, leading to infections, and that alcohol consumption lowers people’s threshold to break the rules.

South Africa, for its part, argued that the sales ban frees coronary patients from space for intensive care burdened by alcohol-related trauma patients. Patients are victims of traffic accidents and violent crimes such as domestic violence.

“The ban on the sale of alcohol was understandable because we have an exceptionally large number of alcohol-related trauma patients in South Africa,” Professor Emeritus of Intensive Care, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg Guy Richards says.

In addition to African countries, there have been bans on the sale of alcohol during the pandemic, at least in India, Thailand and Greenland.

Customers queued at an alcohol store in Bangkok, Thailand under a sales ban announced by the regional government last April.­

South Africa banned the sale of alcohol for the first time as early as the beginning of the epidemic in March last year. That ban continued for a few months, and the ruling party ANC received huge criticism for crippling the economy. The alcohol sector directly or indirectly employs at least hundreds of thousands of people in South Africa.

However, the ban on sales apparently freed up hospital beds. According to an article in the African Journal of Primary Health Care, Cape Town’s Groote Schuur Hospital reported 66 percent fewer trauma cases than before the inmate.

Other factors, such as travel and gathering restrictions, are also likely to have reduced trauma, according to health experts, but smoking in alcohol consumption has been a significant factor.

Also the January alcohol ban seems to have worked the same way.

“There was a very high peak of coronavirus cases in South Africa, so we opened special wards for coronary patients at Witwatersrand University Hospital. We have now closed three of the five departments because the number of cases has clearly fallen, ”says Guy Richards.

With the decrease in cases, the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announced in early February that the country will remove some of the restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

Beverage restaurants are now allowed to sell alcohol under their licenses between the morning and afternoon. Consumer sales are allowed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Africans shopped at a liquor store in Soweto after the first sales ban ended last June.­

Even more than half of South Africans do not drink alcohol at all, but a country of about 60 million people is still a major consumer of alcohol.

According to the World Health Organization, the average consumption of alcohol by people over the age of 15 in South Africa is almost 30 liters of pure alcohol per year. The corresponding figure in Finland is less than 15 liters.

“High alcohol consumption is a problem here. We have a lot of alcohol-related chronic diseases, and the alcohol-consuming population drinks drunkenly, ”says Guy Richards of South Africa.

Consumption of about 15 million people in Zimbabwe not statistically comparable.

In Zimbabwe the ban on the sale of alcohol has continued, but in the capital Harare, many grocery stores have continued to sell alcohol – and many shops specializing in alcohol are selling their stocks illegally.

Resident in the Avondale area of ​​Harare Beatrice notes that people buy alcohol despite the sales ban. A young woman does not want to tell her last name because of her job.

“If you happen to pop in a mall, for example, you’ll see men in or around the parking lot, especially those who have gathered to spend time and drink together,” Beatrice says.

People were queuing up at the bank in front of a liquor store in a shopping mall in the Borrowdale area of ​​Harare last Thursday.­

Beatrice understands the ban because the shops and bars that sell alcoholic beverages are gathering places.

“When alcohol is consumed and the crowd gets drunk, the masks are taken off and people cuddle. That’s how the virus spreads, so the ban makes sense. ”

Beatrice contracted mild coronavirus, but her husband contracted a more serious illness. Although the man had difficulty breathing, he could not be found in the hospital.

“Having the disease, I want to avoid public places and take the situation seriously. I’d rather stay home for the next few weeks, ”Beatrice says.