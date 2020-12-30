The alcohol section in a supermarket in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2020 (illustration). (MICHELE SPATARI / AFP)

Since midnight December 28, South Africa has been on a dry run and it will last at least until mid-January. Why ban alcohol?

For two reasons: first, to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19. When we are under the influence of alcohol, we are less concerned with social distancing. But above all to reduce the number of admissions to hospitals. South Africa has more than half of the coronavirus cases recorded across the African continent (more than 26,000 deaths in a country of a size comparable to France, around 55 million inhabitants). Emergency service personnel are exhausted, they have more to do than deal with patients injured in drunken fights or drunk drivers.

Coronavirus: new restrictions in South Africa, alcohol prohibitedhttps://t.co/KH7IDaVrES – Dworaczek-Bendome (@DworaczekBendom) December 29, 2020

“Priorities must be restored“, this is what the South African President hammered out in substance on December 28 on television:”The alcohol industry is a major employer, a critical contributor to the economy“, said Cyril Ramaposa,”and it is not an easy sector to regulate … But our priority, at the moment, is to save lives. Every medical device, every hospital bed, every caregiver, every oxygen cylinder must be available to save lives“.

This twenty-first century prohibition has proven its worth: in March already, South Africa suffered one of the most severe confinements on the planet with closed bars, the sale of cigarettes and alcohol prohibited.

Covid-19: the sale of alcohol again banned in South Africa https://t.co/tZrxpqTOfW – French Africanews (@africanewsfr) December 29, 2020

Even if beers and cubis of wine continued to circulate under the mantle, especially in the townships, the number of cases of coronavirus has fallen sharply, before rising again in favor of the second wave. The authorities especially noted that the crime statistics have also decreased dramatically with rapes and assaults six or seven times less numerous than over the same period in 2019. Mechanically, the pressure on hospitals has therefore been eased.

We are therefore dealing with both a medical and social issue, in an extremely unequal country where alcoholism is a public health problem and the third cause of death. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the South African population consumes too much alcohol. The average for those over 15 years old is 30 liters of pure alcohol each year (a glass of wine corresponds to about 10 grams of pure alcohol). This legal drug has given the country another record: that of having the highest rate of fetal alcoholism in the world.

The addiction is such that this summer, when a rumor spread that the president was going to suspend everything again, South Africans flocked to supermarkets to stock up. Until December 28, moreover, the sale of alcohol had remained highly regulated: you could no longer buy your bottle except from Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Not about to let Cyril catch us slipping tonight, alcohol ban reinstated or not we gotta stay prepared pic.twitter.com/JuDsKgbAB6 – Sarah Pepworth (@sehpepworth) August 25, 2020

Except this time around, the ban may not be enough. Because in South Africa too, the virus has evolved. The country has detected a local variant of the coronavirus, a very particular strain that is extremely contagious.

Thanks to the relaxation of the end-of-year celebrations (it is also summer and the end of the school year), concerts and religious ceremonies, the speed of contamination is “particularly alarming“according to the head of state. AT so much so that several countries such as the United Kingdom or the Netherlands have banned direct flights to or from South Africa.

Other very strict measures were therefore taken in parallel with the alcohol ban: curfew extended from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and wearing a mask now compulsory everywhere in public spaces (it was not the case so far). Those who do not respect this new measure run the risk of a heavy fine or six months in prison.