Coronavirus Soon the restrictions tightened, which is why many headed to the restaurant and gym for the last time – “Life goes on as bleak”

According to THL’s Mika Salminen, the transition to new restrictive measures is a risk. According to him, it is worth thinking that society is already in a state of closure.

Finland will move to exceptional circumstances for a period of three weeks from 8 March. In practice, this means, for example, that in areas where the epidemic is accelerating and spreading, only food is allowed to be sold out.

Director of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen stated at a press conference on Thursday that the transition phase before the “closed state” involves a risk. According to him, it is now good for everyone to think about their own protection with particular care.

Salminen informs HS by e-mail that any additional day without further reduction of contacts carries the risk of a rapid increase in cases. According to Salminen, in many EU countries, the number of infections is growing very fast after a certain limit in incidence is exceeded.

However, according to his assessment, despite the risk, the carrying capacity of healthcare may not have time to be overloaded before the closure begins.

“But the restrictions work with a delay of several weeks. That is why it would be good to act as quickly as possible, ”says Salminen.

The Kamppi shopping center had moderate people on the Friday afternoon of the southern winter holiday week.­

HS asked people heading to the restaurant and gym on Friday how future restrictions and closures will affect their daily lives during the transition period.

From Kirkkonummi Ramon Dibbets and a Helsinki resident Aleksandra Sarker say they went out to eat at the Kamppi shopping center precisely because it will not be possible for a while.

“It may not be the same way of eating out next week, but now we still wanted to go. Gradually, it starts to descend into a closed state, ”Sarker says.

Future restrictions will not radically affect his life, according to Sarker.

“Life goes on as bleak,” he says.

“If restrictions help get the epidemic under control, then of course it makes sense. Everyone has to try to do something. It is not enough for politicians to decide something, people have to change their own ways. ”

Sarker, who works in the care industry, says he has already received two doses of coronary vaccine.

“That’s why I no longer have the same interest in interest as I did a year ago.”

The people of Helsinki Arto and Heidi Lindvall intend to use restaurant services before the closure as before.

“So as much as possible. Maybe we’ll visit a restaurant or order from there next week, even with emphasis. Of course, we want to support entrepreneurs in difficulty, ”says Arto Lindvall.

The couple says they plan to visit at least their neighboring restaurant so they can offer it one last support.

Tighter restrictive measures will be introduced earlier than 8 March with the new Infectious Diseases Act. For example, starting next Monday, March 1st in the metropolitan area will be introduced the most severe measures permitted by the Communicable Diseases Act.

For example, private facilities related to exercise and leisure, such as gyms, will be closed. This is always possible for two weeks at a time.

However, according to the regional government agencies, the coming into force section 58 g will not extend to private recreational facilities for less than ten people.

“If the business can be modified in such a way that there are actually only ten people in the same space at the same time, it can be kept open,” said the head of the health care unit of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland. Mikko Floréen To HS on Friday.

Juho Reijonen has just finished his gym workout and steps out of Kamppi Fitness 24/7. He states that he left the hall for the reason that it is no longer possible on Monday.

“All the closing public spaces are ones that you haven’t just come to visit yourself. You have to visit the gym once a week, and now it stays. Winter, autumn, summer and last spring have gone more out in sports, ”says Reijonen.

Juho Reijonen visited the gym in Kamppi before the temporary closure of the gyms.­

Reijonen says that he has acquired dumbbells for his home, but according to him, it is difficult to position yourself for home training in the same way as for going to the gym. As spring approaches, public outdoor gyms will replace the traditional gym workout.

“I would love to change the whole gym thing to be able to play tennis or something,” says Reijonen.

Reijonen says that he often orders food through courier services.

“I would like to order more food and support entrepreneurs, but I don’t know if it will increase anymore from this,” he says.

“I haven’t been to bars, so they don’t affect me. Food restaurants have also had to be visited maybe once a month and a half. Now maybe there will be more cooked at home. ”

THL: n Director Mika Salminen hopes that people will not rush to bars and restaurants now. This, he said, could lead to the restrictive measures having to continue for even longer.

“What some of the players in the industry have done, ie they have closed their doors themselves, is almost the wisest thing to do if you do not want to continue any restrictive measures for longer than necessary,” says Salminen.

“At the same time, of course, they deserve the support of the rest of society because their own livelihoods are in danger for the benefit of others. It’s not their fault that the corona pandemic is. “

According to Salminen, already at this stage it is wise to think that society is already in a state of confinement.

“Now it’s worth reducing those of your own contacts to the bare minimum for a while for your very own health. Still, outdoor activities should not be missed, they are safe outdoors. ”