A fortnight reduced to just seven days? This option is based on a better knowledge of the coronavirus than at the start of the epidemic. Studies show that patients are the most contagious three days after being infected, and for seven days. This period is the one that is particularly at risk. Then, gradually, the contamination could decrease. Medical arguments exist. But there is also an observation: isolating yourself for fourteen days is very restrictive.

“It’s very complicated to be a recluse for several days” ; “It’s always difficult to be locked up. We don’t go out, we don’t get in the air, we see no one … We are often in small areas, like in Paris”, can we hear. Companies, faced with a decline in activity, are also pleading for shortened isolation. The decision to reduce the quarantine should be confirmed Friday, September 11 during a Defense Council.

