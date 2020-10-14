Patients cured of Covid-19 hope not to catch it anymore. But several cases cast doubt on the immunity acquired by patients. In the United States, a Nevada resident with symptoms tested positive on April 18. He is healing, and the May 26 PCR test is negative. Once again ill, he was hospitalized and placed on oxygen. On June 5, his new PCR test was positive.

The researchers then do a genetic analysis of the two viruses and spot small differences, proof that it is indeed a new contamination. This is not the first time that a patient has contracted the virus twice. In Hong Kong, a man who was sick in March was sick again in August, but with a mild form of the virus. In total, the review The Lancet lists only a few cases of reinfection out of more than 37 million confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic. Liliane Grangeot-Keros, virologist, therefore relativizes their weight. For her, “you need to worry more about primary infections than re-infections“.



The JT

