Coronavirus Some of the criteria for the spread phase are already met in Uusimaa – Hus’s chief doctor now considers that the effectiveness of the new restrictions must be “monitored in moderation”

The Helsinki Region Corona Coordination Group will announce the new restrictions at 12.45.

Helsinki cities in the region will announce on Tuesday after noon what new measures have been decided to take to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

The number of infections has been on the rise in Uusimaa for some time, but chief physician Asko Järvisen According to the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the area has not yet moved from the acceleration phase to the spread phase.

The acceleration phase and the diffusion phase are concepts used by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to shed light on what kind of control measures can be taken at any given time.

In the acceleration phase the incidence of coronary infections is at least 6–15 per week and at least 10–25 in two weeks. In addition, more than one percent of the corona test results are positive.

During the acceleration phase, chains of infection occur from time to time, but their sources can generally be traced. No special measures required for medical treatment.

Asko Järvinen, Chief Physician of Hus.­

During the spread phase, the incidence of the disease is at least 18-50 in two weeks, and more than 2% of the results of corona tests are positive.

In the Hus area, 57 cases of the disease have been diagnosed in the last 14 days, so based on this indicator, Uusimaa would already be in the spread phase. Special measures should then be introduced for medical care, and other restrictive measures affecting citizens’ daily lives would be possible.

“But in corona tests, the proportion of positive results is 1.4 per cent, and infections have been found mostly in younger age groups with less need for medical care. We are not in the spread phase, ”says Järvinen.

Bridge At present, according to Järvinen, the development of the disease situation largely depends on people’s own activities and how they try to avoid infections.

According to Järvinen, for example, the use of masks for the elderly has increased in a commendable way.

In recent days, somewhat more infections have been reported in the 50-70 age group. Nursing homes have still avoided spring-like disease clusters.

Hus provides an overview of the overall coronavirus situation once a week on Thursdays.

The need for medical care and the placement of beds are monitored in Hus at all times.

According to Järvinen, the few who have needed hospital treatment at this stage have been able to be treated with the current arrangements. There have been only a few people in intensive care during September.

“It’s worth remembering that the mask recommendation has only been in effect for a very short time, and a decision on restaurant restrictions has only just been made. Now you have to be patient to monitor the impact of decisions on the disease situation, ”says Järvinen.

For restaurants the new opening restrictions will take effect on Thursday. They must stop drinking by midnight.

In provinces in the accelerating phase, such as Uusimaa, stricter restrictions may also be introduced. In such provinces, dispensing should stop no later than 10 pm and restaurants close at 11 pm.

He recalls that in the spring, far fewer people were tested than now, and some cases of the disease were left in the dark. While in the spring one positive result was obtained with 20 tests, now an average of 500 tests are performed per one positive result.

Last Compared to the spring, the treatment of patients admitted to hospital has also developed considerably. According to Järvinen, Hus has introduced new therapies even upfront.

The risk of a blood clot can be anticipated and prevented. All patients benefit from this information.

“Cortisone is the drug that is commonly used when you want to suppress the body’s own defense system,” says Järvinen.

It has been shown to be useful in patients whose disease gets worse about a week after the onset of symptoms.

A serious form of the disease is primarily anticipated by the advanced age of the patient, which is the most significant risk factor for the aggravation of the disease.