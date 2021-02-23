While the vaccination campaign against coronavirus advance around the world, the rules of the game for travel are beginning to show some changes. On a map where the borders with strong restrictions, In recent months, more and more countries began to request tests and formats and applications for a global health passport have been discussed for some time.

But now a new factor: the vaccine. There are already destinations that make their borders more flexible (or at least ease quarantines or tests) for those who have a vaccination certificate.

Moreover, a few days ago, on February 18, the deputy Alfredo Cornejo, at the head of the Tourism Commission, presented a project “for entry to be authorized to our country of all those people foreign that certify the complete process of vaccination against COVID-19 and are asymptomatic “.

It is no longer enough to have a valid passport to travel. Photo: Shutterstock

“Considering that there are countries that took vaccination very seriously, we see an opportunity in the entry of people from abroad for tourism purposes. Given that the exchange rate is especially favorable, they would produce a strong rebound in these economic sectors,” he adds on their social networks.

And in Uruguay, at the time the vaccination campaign was launched, a possible reopening of borders was also suggested for travelers vaccinated or who had passed through the disease.

What is going on in the world

An idyllic destination in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles has updated its travel protocols and is now welcoming international travelers who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Travelers must have proof of vaccination from the health authorities of their country of origin. This does not, however, exempt them from the requirement to present also a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (performed within 72 hours prior to the flight).

Praslin Island, Seychelles. Vaccinated travelers can enter, but they must also present a negative test. Photo: Shutterstock

The government clarifies that, in addition, visitors must respect current regulations that include the social distancing and the use of chinstrap.

Tourist corridors

On the other hand, Cyprus was one of the first destinations to announce its plans to allow travelers who have been fully vaccinated to enter its territory without having to comply with quarantine or negative PCR test results, although this has not yet been reflected in the entry requirements that are permanently updated by the International Air Transport Association.

Along with Israel they announced a tourist corridor Through which the inhabitants of both places will be able to travel without restrictions between both countries after receiving vaccination certificates against the coronavirus.

Although it is not yet in force, April 1 was mentioned as the first day that Israelis with vaccination certificates will be able to travel to Cyprus without the obligation to take a coronavirus test or remain in isolation after entering the country. The same would apply to Cypriot tourists arriving in Israeli territory.

Israel and Greece also signed a tourism agreement for their vaccinated citizens.

Passport control .. and vaccination certificate. Photo: Shutterstock

Avoid quarantines

In Estonia, although the borders are still restricted to travelers of certain nationalities, those who present a vaccination certificate (the last dose must not be older than six months) are allowed to skip the isolation period.

Something similar to what Poland raises: that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are exempted from mandatory quarantine (based on a certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19).

In Romania the vaccine is also mentioned as an element that allows avoiding the negative test. Please note: the second dose must have been administered at least 10 days before your arrival.

Iceland also joins the list. What is there to keep in mind in relation to this? The certificates that are allowed are those of the EEA / EFTA area (European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association) with a vaccine authorized by the European Medicines Agency which, for the moment, includes Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca

Djupivogur and Hofn, on the east coast of Iceland. Photo: Shutterstock

“Border control will assess whether a certificate is valid and consult a representative of the chief epidemiologist (health worker) as necessary. The final decision as to whether a certificate is valid is at the discretion of the Chief Epidemiologist. Whether a passenger presents a document which is considered invalid, that is, if any of the necessary requirements are missing, the passenger, like the other arrival passengers, must undergo a double test with quarantine in the middle “, it is specified on the web (more information: https://www.landlaeknir.is/um-embaettid/greinar/grein/item44162/Certificate-of-vaccination-against-COVID-19-accepted-at-the-border

In its Feb. 11 update on airborne revenue, Georgia marks passengers from which nations are authorized, but also notes that “passengers with a coronavirus vaccination certificate” can enter. The certificate, it is clarified, must be in English.