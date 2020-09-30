Tickets can be canceled free of charge before departure for inOui and Intercités, and an hour and a half before for the low-cost Ouigo service.

Good news for train users. SNCF announced Wednesday, September 30 that it would continue to exchange and reimburse all mainline tickets free of charge until January 4, 2021, to encourage the French to take the train despite the uncertainties related to the coronavirus. In effect since early March, this measure was to end on November 1.

It concerns the TGV inOui, Ouigo and Intercités, as well as the connecting TER.

“It is a renewed commercial gesture in this particular and difficult period of health uncertainty, which allows everyone to book their future holidays and travel with confidence, in particular for the end of the year family celebrations”, explained a spokesperson to AFP.

Tickets can be canceled free of charge before departure for inOui and Intercités, and an hour and a half before for the low-cost Ouigo service.

The fare difference remains the responsibility of the traveler in the event of an exchange if the price of the new ticket is higher.