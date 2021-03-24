Coronavirus Smokers may get the coronavirus more easily than others – for these reasons, you should stop smoking immediately

Nicotine in tobacco products increases the number of ACE receptors in the body and can therefore increase the risk of getting a coronavirus infection.

Smoker’s risk Getting a coronavirus infection is more likely to be bigger than a non-smoker. In addition, smoking increases the risk of developing a more serious form of coronavirus disease and requiring hospitalization.

In part, the risk is that a smoker may already have a tobacco-related illness, such as COPD or coronary heart disease.

Smokers and sometimes smokers also experience symptoms sensitively when receiving covid-19 disease.

This is what this year says in medical Article published in the British Medical Journal (Bmj). The British study followed more than 700 hospitalized coronary patients. Patients with a history of smoking were still more susceptible to cough, dyspnea, and fatigue 8 to 10 weeks after discharge.

“The scientific evidence has been partly contradictory, but there is growing evidence that there are more smokers in those who have contracted a serious form of the disease,” says the professor and lung specialist. Tuula Vasankari, who works for a lung health organization Filhan as Secretary-General.

Tuula Vasankari.­

According to Vasankari, tobacco nicotine increases the number of Ace2 receptors in the body, from which even the coronavirus can enter the body. These receptors are specifically found in the surface structures of the lungs.

“On the other hand, nicotine also fills those receptors, meaning it kind of competes with the coronavirus,” Vasankari says.

Lung diseases specialist Jere Reijula The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) treats coronary patients and has been following research on the subject since the beginning of the epidemic.

When the first major reviews of coronary heart disease were published last spring, it was found that a fairly small proportion of patients appeared to smoke. The research data collected in China sparked debate because of the large number of smokers in the population. However, Reijula ​​dismisses the claim that smoking would protect against coronavirus infection.

“These studies did not find out exactly whether smokers have a higher risk of developing the disease or a more serious picture of the disease, but what kind of background information about the patients was collected for these reviews,” Reijula ​​says.

When asked about smoking, especially in a hospital, a person may say they may be more sensitive to not smoking, even if they have only quit a week earlier, for example when symptoms begin.

There are smokers in coronary patients treated by Reijula ​​because they already have a lung disease. Exact figures on the number of smokers among coronary patients are not known.

A study is currently underway in Finland to monitor the sequelae of coronary patients in hospital. In the study, tobacco is one variable along with other background factors. The results will be available in just over a month.

“ The smoker’s increased risk of infection is also partly related to smoking without a face mask and taking hands close to the mouth.

Probably thus, however, smoking increases the entry of the virus into the cell, but cellular research data on the coronavirus are still limited. The information is still based in part on other viruses.

According to Reijula, for example, the influenza virus is known to penetrate a smoker’s lungs about four times more sensitively than a non-smoker. Bacterial pneumonia also infects a smoker about twice as much as a non-smoker.

Smoker elevated the risk of infection is also partly related to smoking without a face mask and taking your hands close to your mouth. A smoker can also, at least in theory, infect the virus more sensitively to others with exhalation.

“Smokers also cough more than others and it can spread the disease more than if they don’t cough,” Reijula ​​says.

According to Tuula Vasankari, e-tobacco is equally a risk, although the risks are slightly lower than smoking.

“When using e-tobacco, when you exhale, it produces an aerosol that can be well separated. Exhalation may be stronger than usual, ”says Vasankari.

On the website of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) it is mentioned that the use of e-cigarettes also affects the lungs and impairs their ability to function. Therefore, it is possible that the use of an e-cigarette contributes to the development of a serious respiratory infection.

According to Vasankari, the same type of face and mouth contact is also associated with the use of nicotine-containing snuff.

“Washing your hands is sure to be forgotten at times when the need for nicotine strikes,” Vasankari speculates.

“ The effects of smoking on the lungs vary depending on the amount and duration of smoking.

Smoking in itself increases the body’s susceptibility to infection and impairs normal lung function. In addition, when a respiratory infection, such as a coronavirus, enters the body, its ability to absorb oxygen is further reduced.

“The effects of smoking on the lungs vary depending on the amount and duration of smoking, and on the other hand, individual differences can be significant,” Reijula ​​says.

In addition to the inflammatory state of the lungs, smoking also increases the tendency to clog small blood vessels. Similarly, coronavirus is known to activate blood clotting and increase the risk of blockage. Together, they are a bad combination for both reasons, according to both Vasankari and Reijula.

In the United States, smokers receive coroner vaccine among the first in two states, New Jersey and Mississippi. The rationale is that, according to health authorities, smokers are at risk for severe covid-19 disease, along with those with diabetes, cancer and heart disease. For example New York Times has written on the subject.

In Finland, smokers are not mentioned in the vaccination order. CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta stressed In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat, that in Finland the vaccination schedule has been made on the basis of a medical risk assessment. Among smokers, those at risk in Finland include those who have already had some lung disease.

Smoking is at risk for many diseases such as COPD, lung cancer, coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular thrombosis.

“The coronavirus causes harm at the vascular level in the same places as the diseases in question,” Vasankari says.

Smoking leads to COPD in half of smokers, which in turn causes a lack of oxygen. The body compensates for this deficiency by raising hemoglobin and making the blood thicker.

“It also helps increase the tendency of blood vessels to clog,” Vasankari says.

According to him, the risk limit for COPD runs roughly by burning a box a day for ten years. Or on the other hand, half a box for 20 years.

When you finish smoking, the lungs undergo immediate cleansing. Then, according to Vasankari, the risk of a more severe coronavirus infection decreases.

“The lungs cleanse themselves pretty quickly. When extra mucus disappears from them after smoking cessation, it is easier to breathe, ”says Vasankari.

According to Reijula, tobacco carbon monoxide binds to blood hemoglobin 250 times better than oxygen. Carbon monoxide leaves the body quickly when you quit smoking.

“The first good effect is that the oxygen uptake capacity improves. The inflammatory condition of the lungs also starts to calm down pretty quickly, ”says Reijula.

Within a few weeks of quitting smoking, lung function is slowly starting to return to normal.

“The risk of congestion is also reduced and recovery from illness or surgery is accelerated. This has been noticed when people have stopped smoking in preparation for surgeries, ”says Reijula.

To quit smoking above all, according to him, one’s own desire is needed. After that, you should seek all available support from, for example, peer groups and loved ones.

In addition to nicotine replacement therapy, prescription drugs are available that reduce tobacco cravings and help with possible withdrawal symptoms.

At the beginning of the corona epidemic it was found that people bought more nicotine replacement products from the Market than usual. A study, coordinated by Filha, is now underway to see if this trend has been permanent. Results are not yet available.

Quitting smoking is always a good thing for health.

“With 100% certainty, it is not known how smoking cessation affects coronary risk because the issue has not yet been adequately investigated. But in light of all of the above, it would sound strange if smoking cessation were not relevant to coronary risk as well, ”says Reijula.