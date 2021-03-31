ofLea Sarah Wolfram shut down

The current 7-day incidence in a small town in North Rhine-Westphalia is very pleasing – because it is actually 0.

In a small town in East Westphalia* The Corona situation is likely to be at least a little more relaxed for the local people than in the rest of the country: Willebadessen in the Höxter district currently has a 7-day incidence of 0*, as the colleagues from owl24.de * report.

Currently, only seven active cases of infection are counted in the town of almost 8100 people. A total of 333 people in the small town have had the Coronavirus* infected. The district of Höxter itself is in a good position compared to the rest of the state: With a 7-day incidence of 61.3, the district has the lowest incidence in all of North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. (*owl24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)