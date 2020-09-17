In Spain, the children have finally returned to school after more than five months of closure. But the mask is mandatory from the age of six, which reassures many parents in this country hard hit by the epidemic. “They are very small, it is difficult for them to maintain a sufficient distance”, explains this young mother.



Very different atmosphere in Sweden, where the mask is not compulsory, neither in gatherings nor in public transport. Despite this, more and more Swedes are wearing face protection, by choice, and even rob the stocks of masks in pharmacies. In all European countries, governments have taken restrictive measures on groupings. In Portugal in particular, the police are struggling to enforce the new regulations in the streets of Lisbon: no more alcohol sales after 8 p.m.