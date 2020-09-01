The corona situation in Spain is coming to a head again. Experts fear a “much larger wave of infections”. This is particularly noticeable around Madrid.

Recently, the corona numbers in Spain seemed to relax. Now there is another increase.

The Madrid metropolitan area in particular is severely affected by the pandemic.

A second wave * is feared. There is also a threat of the German travel warning being extended to all of Spain.

Update from September 1st, 1.30 p.m .: The Corona numbers from Spain take on more dramatic proportions. Specifically: According to Johns Hopkins University, between last weekend and Monday, August 31, 23,572 newly registered Covid-19 cases added. 83 people died accordingly with and / or through the Coronavirus.

For comparison: In Italy, according to the same source, six people died with one in the same period Corona disease, Luckily there was not a single fatality with Covid-19 symptoms in Germany on Monday. On average, well over 7,000 infections with the insidious lung disease are detected in Spain every day.

Corona pandemic in Spain: the hospitals in Madrid are filling up

Update from September 1st, 12:45 p.m .: The capital Madrid is in the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Spain still in focus.

As the Costa news* write, the number of admissions to local hospitals increased in Madrid also because of Corona* by 70 percent within ten days. The number of admissions to intensive care units even increased by 73 percent in the same period.

Corona pandemic in Spain: Covid-19 hits Madrid hard again

First report from August 30th: The Spanish metropolis Madrid is the geographic, political and cultural center of the country. In times of Corona pandemic got Madrid but also to the epicenter of the number of infections.

When the virus spread more and more in March, it was the capital in particular that suffered the most from Covid-19 had to fight. A rigorous lockdown followed that paralyzed the economy in terms of itself Corona numbers but seemed to pay off. After a phase of relaxation, the situation is currently tense again – and Madrid once again strongest of the pandemic affected.

Corona in Spain: increasing numbers of infections – especially in Madrid

The Spanish Ministry of Health reported significantly fewer infections on Friday evening with 3,829 new cases within 24 hours than on Thursday, when there were 6,000 new cases. Nevertheless, the situation in the country is worrying, because the new infections partly correspond to the level of corona weddings.

The situation is particularly tense in Madrid. According to Johns Hopkins University are 108,374 of the total of 439,286 Corona cases in Spain in the autonomous region Madrid localized. This proportion corresponds to almost a quarter (24.7 percent) of the current cases. In Madrid In addition, a comparatively high number of people die, because with 8,546 of 29,011 deaths, 29.5 percent of the consequences of Covid-19 dead Spaniards from there (as of August 30, 3:30 p.m.).

Corona in Spain: Infection numbers for the last seven days in selected regions (source: Ministry of Health Spain, as of August 30) Madrid: 16,218 (243 per 100,000 population) Catalonia: 8,349 (110 per 100,000 inhabitants) Andalusia: 4,909 (58 per 100,000 population) Basque Country: 3,415 (157 per 100,000 population) Balearic Islands: 2,306 (192 per 100,000 population) La Rioja: 513 (163 per 100,000 population)

Corona in Spain: Madrid as the epicenter of the pandemic

What is the reason for this large proportion, the metropolitan region counts Madrid but only less than a seventh of the total population? One possible explanation: There are many poor neighborhoods like that of Fuenlabrada. Because a lot of people live there in very confined spaces and commute halfway through the city to work, it could virus easy to spread. To counteract this, there is in and around Madrid you can now access the Coronavirus to get tested. A good step, but one that may come too late, as critics warn.

The test centers in Madrid are being expanded. The focus is currently primarily on symptom-free people. In the past, more and more young people were infected. © Afp7 / Joaquin Corchero / EUROPA PRESS / dpa

Corona in Spain: “It is quite possible that we are facing a much larger wave of infections”

The opposition accuses the regional government of not having prepared itself for a second wave and of having relaxed it prematurely: “I think Madrid has returned to normal too quickly,” says Antonio Zapatero, Minister of the Regional Government, opposite the Tagesschau. Despite the three-month curfew, “the opening went too quickly.”

The number of infections had risen sharply in the past few weeks and there were worries about a second, worse wave: “It is obvious that the situation is not good,” says the epidemiologist Quique Bassat. “The number of infections is increasing – in a way that makes it seem impossible that we can contain it with the current resources. It is quite possible that we will face a much larger wave of infections. “

Corona in Spain: is the travel warning coming for the whole country?

The tense situation in the country remains in the meantime Germany not go unnoticed. In mid-August Foreign Office His travel warning for Spain has been continuously expanded, meanwhile almost the whole country is affected.

On the website of the federal authority you can read: “Before unnecessary, tourist trips to Spain with the exception of Canary Islands is currently due to high infection rates warned. “ Spicy: The Canary Islands now register 79.69 newly infected people per 100,000 inhabitants. The Foreign Office had set an incidence of more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (calculated over seven days *) as the critical mark. (as) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

