Coronavirus Sipoo advertises: Plenty of free vaccination times for the next few weeks

In Sipoo there will be plenty of free coronary vaccination periods in the coming weeks, the municipality informs.

Vaccination time can be booked this year by people aged 70 and older. In addition, vaccination is available to those 16 to 17 years of age with a disease that is highly susceptible to severe coronavirus disease.

There is plenty of free time because Sipoo has received additional batches of Pfizer vaccine, the city says. The vaccine is coming to Sipoo in the next few weeks at about 450-580 doses per week, which is clearly more than before. This will speed up the pace of vaccination.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has decided to temporarily suspend vaccination with Astra Zeneca for this week in Finland. Appointments for the risk groups vaccinated with Astra Zeneca have been suspended. In Sipoo, time was canceled from about 40 customers.

The times booked for this week were also canceled in Sipoo, and cancellations were notified to customers via SMS. The municipality now says it is waiting for what THL will set out to continue vaccinating with Astra Zeneca. Once THL has notified the resumption, the municipality will re-contact the permit, whose time was canceled due to a temporary suspension.

“The enthusiasm to set aside time for Astra Zeneca’s vaccine has been somewhat diluted earlier, ie after some other countries announced that they were discontinuing vaccinations with this vaccine product,” says Sipoo’s Director of Social and Health Services. Leena Kokko in the municipal bulletin.