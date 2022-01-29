Sinaloa.- With only a difference of 28 cases between Thursday the 27th and Friday the 28th, Sinaloa continues to present large number of new cases every day, since the figures only register a slight decrease.

Yesterday they met 1,197 new cases of covid-19 throughout the state, with the municipality of Culiacán being the one with the most positive cases, with a figure of 433; It is followed by the municipality of Ahome, with 339 new cases; then Mazatlán, with 111 new cases, and later Guasave continues, with 63 new cases; while Salvador Alvarado registers 57 new cases; The Strong, 52; Narrowness, 22; corn, 4; Navolato, 34; Choix, 5; Rosario, 52; Sinaloa, 4; Mocorito, 6; Concord, 3; Escuinapa, 4; San Ignacio, 4, and Cosalá, 6. While in Badiraguato there were no new cases today.

deaths

Due to the increase in cases and the different comorbidities that some infected patients have, unfortunately a total of 18 deaths were recorded in the state, of which, 8 of them were registered in Culiacán, 2 in Ahome, 4 in Mazatlán, 2 in the municipality of Guasave, 1 in El Fuerte and another in Choix.

They won the battle

Meanwhile, in a more pleasant scenario, it should be noted that 2,548 discharges were registered yesterday, of which 1,110 are in the municipality of Culiacán, Mazatlán registered 302 discharges, Ahome advanced with 720 discharges, Guasave with 142; Navolato, 50; Salvador Alvarado, 31; El Fuerte advances with 80 registrations; Mocorito, 2; Sinaloa, 9; Narrowness, 17; Rosario, 25; Escuinapa, 21; Cosala, 6; Elota, 17; Choix, 8; Concordia, 5, and Badiraguato, 2; while in the municipality of San Ignacio one discharge was registered.

Total State Cases

With an exorbitant and at the same time alarming figure, Sinaloa registered 7,676 active cases throughout the state since the pandemic began, of which 1,471 belong to Ahome, 325 to El Fuerte, 19 to Choix; Guasave, 324; Sinaloa, 22; Angostura, 46; Salvador Alvarado, 162; Mocorito, 14; Badiraguato, 15; Navolato, 372; Elota, 55; Cosala, 22; Saint Ignatius, 9; Mazatlan, 904; Concord, 13; Rosario, 144, and Escuinapa 74. Culiacán has the highest rate, with 3,685 active cases.