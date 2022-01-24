Sinaloa.- The incidence of new infections decreased soon more than 60 percent in the institution during the last 24 hours. And in the same period, deaths they passed from 16 to zero.

The numbers

Just on Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Sinaloa reported 1,373 new cases of Covid-19 throughout the entity.

Yesterday, 24 hours later, the same institution reported 543 cases in the same category. Not only the number of infections decreased, but also the incidence of deaths from complications related to the disease. On Saturday there were 16 deaths recorded throughout the entity. Yesterday, in the same line, the Secretary’s report was zero.

As 696 days have elapsed since the first reported case of Covid-19, Culiacán remains the epicenter of new and active cases.

the red lights

Yesterday, Culiacán remained at the top of the ladder of municipalities with the most active cases of Covid-19, reporting 1,613. Mazatlán followed in incidence, with 437. Ahome reported much less, with 212; Navolato, with 111, and El Fuerte, with 103. The rest of the municipalities do not record single-digit figures in this category.

Culiacán also had the most new cases (245), followed by Ahome (104) and Navolato (98). Mazatlan reported 71 new cases in the last 24 hours.

the suspects

The incidence of suspected cases is also high. According to the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health, until yesterday there were 2,196 patients who were under medical surveillance as suspected of carrying the disease. Most of them are located in Culiacán (850). Just over half of that figure reported Mazatlán (491), followed by Guasave (325).

Ahome had 252 suspected cases under monitoring. In the rest of the municipalities, the figures did not exceed two digits in that same line.

The Data

the warrant

The Health authorities reiterate the call to remain firm in the application of preventive protocols to keep the chains of contagion cut; in addition to joining the vaccination programs, since there are still many lagging behind.