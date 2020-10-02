In March and April, hospitals were bombarded with patients Covid. Many operations and cancer screenings had to be postponed. This is the case of Carole Salvatoré who had to wait until September 2 to receive a kidney: “My transplant coordinator called me on March 16, to let me know that all transplants were suspended and rescheduled at a later date. At the time, there was no visibility“. Five months of waiting and anguish which had consequences on his health: “Lots of headaches, cramps. Anything that goes with kidney failure.“



According to the Biomedicine Agency, transplants are down 28% since the beginning of the year. As a result, the condition of the patients deteriorates and hundreds of grafts are lost. The treatment of cancers has also fallen behind. Patients are forgoing care for fear of contracting the virus in hospital. According to the Gustave Institute Roussy, delays in treatment could cause an additional 4,000 to 8,000 deaths by 2025.

