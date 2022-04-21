Home page World

Stella Henrich

Vaccination breakthroughs are becoming more and more common – but the risk of a corona infection despite vaccination is not the same for everyone. Factors such as age play a role here. Now researchers have discovered another risk factor.

Munich – Despite corona immunization, many people fall ill with Covid-19. The reasons for this are that for many it has been some time since the vaccination. The protective effect decreases over time. In addition, a high number vaccinated course, the number of openings increases.

A new US study has now found which diseases could be responsible for people becoming ill despite vaccination. The researchers have discovered that the vaccinations do not usually work so well and that the protective effect wears off more quickly, not only in older people and those with a poor immune system, such as those with organ transplants or chemotherapy patients. The scientists at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Health Care System write that patients with mental illnesses also appear to have a higher risk of contracting corona despite a Covid-19 vaccination. The scientists published their results in the journal “JAMA”.

Coronavirus: Breakthrough infections higher in mental illness

The researchers analyzed the data of 263,697 patients who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Most of these were men over 60. Just over half of them (51.4 percent) had been diagnosed with one or more mental illnesses within the past five years. 14.8 percent had a breakthrough infection with COVID-19. Medical conditions diagnosed included bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and eating disorders, among others.

The scientists’ analyzes revealed an increased incidence of breakthrough infections in patients with mental illnesses – and this remained the case when other risk factors such as smoking were eliminated.

Coronavirus: Two disruptions increase risk

According to the researchers’ evaluations, two diagnoses particularly increase the risk: adjustment disorders. This refers to the difficulty in accepting a one-time or ongoing stressful event. And substance use disorders, which are certain behavioral patterns in which people continue to use substances such as alcohol, drugs, caffeine, even though they may suffer health or mental problems as a result.

The risk of breakthrough infection increased most among older people with mental illnesses. In study participants aged 65 and over, all mental illnesses therefore represented an increased risk of vaccination breakthroughs; in younger people, on the other hand, only anxiety disorders, adjustment disorders, and substance use disorders had a negative impact on this risk.

Coronavirus: Two explanations for study results

First, the scientists point out that psychiatric disorders, including depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, have historically been associated with reduced cellular immunity and an attenuated response to vaccines; So it could be that the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is simply less effective for them or that the vaccination protection wears off more quickly or that the immunization protects less well against new variants.

On the other hand, from their point of view, risk-taking behavior associated with some mental illnesses could increase the risk of infection and thus the risk of breakthrough infections. However, this hypothesis needs to be tested in further studies.

Future research should therefore “identify both immunological and behavioral mechanisms underlying the increased risk of breakthrough Sars-CoV-2 infection in individuals with psychiatric disorders,” the researchers continue. In this way, those affected could be better informed about their risks in the future and take preventive measures.

Coronavirus: Vaccination still makes sense

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it is not surprising that vaccination breakthroughs are becoming more and more common. The reason given by the RKI is that more and more people are generally being vaccinated and that Sars-CoV-2 is currently spreading again. This also increases the likelihood of coming into contact with the virus as a fully vaccinated person. Despite further breakthroughs, vaccination against Covid-19 makes sense.