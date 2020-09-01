There was more than an hour of waiting in front of the town hall of Paris, Monday, August 31, in the morning, to be tested.

A screening It is free and without an appointment, whereas in the laboratory, the delays sometimes reach several weeks.

Results are known within two to three days.

If most of the patients are asymptomatic, they come to be reassured.

“I have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

I’m going on weekends with friends and wanted to make sure I didn’t get infected”, Explains a Parisian.

In Baigneux-les-Juifs (Côte-d’Or), the wait is shorter, but the desire to know is the same. “People who really should be diagnosed, who are symptomatic, maybe sometimes can wait too long to get tested and therefore become discouraged.”, Estimates Dr. Martin Blachier, epidemiologist. He would also welcome the multiplication of tests in retirement homes, for example.

