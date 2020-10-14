The curfew was mentioned during the defense council held on Tuesday, October 13 around Emmanuel Macron, and could be applied on Wednesday, October 14. In Guyana, it has been a reality for almost seven months and the government has been thinking about it in metropolises placed in maximum alert zones. “It would prevent people from gathering in very small apartments“, comments a student from Lille. In a note of September 29, the scientific council had already suggested to use it”in a limited number of metropolises“If health specialists are mixed, Belgium has already taken the plunge, since two provinces have been on curfew since the evening of Tuesday, October 13.

Nikerson Perdius, journalist France Televisions duplex from Guyana, affirms that on the spot, the curfew was “effective“, especially “to avoid the formation of clusters“. Overall, the measure was”well accepted by locals“. Curfews have adapted to the health situation, sometimes lasting”the whole weekend“, until an easing at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and then midnight. Now,”the lights are green“Says Nikerson Perdius on Tuesday October 13th.