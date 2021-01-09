While the United Kingdom is reconfiguring itself to curb the spread of the new variant of Covid-19, France is questioning itself. What to do about these new variants? For Jean Paul Stahl, former head of the infectious diseases department at Grenoble-Alpes CHU, we should not worry about its more contagious nature: “This variant does appear to be more contagious. But the explanation for the explosion of cases in the United Kingdom should not be blamed solely on the variant. You have to look at all the measures that have been applied.”

While the symptoms of the variant are significantly the same as those contracted with the classical virus, it is nonetheless more worrying. Two new vaccines including Moderna should be validated next week. “These vaccines induce immunity on a wider variety of viral proteins which included those which became non-existent on the variant but not only. So there is no reason to believe that these vaccines are ineffective.”, reassures Jean Paul Stahl. However, France risks suffering the consequences of the end-of-year celebrations in the days to come. “This could be the beginning of the troubles generated by these uncontrolled gatherings and which I would call without any restraint as irresponsible”, recognizes the former head of the Grenoble-Alpes CHU. As a reminder, in France, Covid-19 has affected 19,814 new cases and more than 281 deaths in the last 24 hours.