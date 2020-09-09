When we have Covid-19 or when one of our loved ones is affected, isolation is necessary. It helps prevent further contamination. It lasts in principle 14 days but it could soon be reduced. “The Scientific Council is in favor of reducing the sheltering period in a certain number of situations, from 14 to 7 days” specifies Olivier Véran, Minister of Solidarity and Health. The reason is primarily epidemiological. Researchers estimate that one is most contagious between two days before the onset of symptoms and five days after. Beyond that, the risk is lower. Some scientists, a minority, still consider it too important.

“We inevitably know that we will let pass contagious people and who will risk infecting other people, admits Damien Mascret, doctor and health journalist at France Télévisions. But a public health policy […] should be based on the majority, and the majority of people are no longer contagious after seven days after the onset of symptoms. “ Patient adherence is another argument in favor of this reduction in sheltering. Indeed, this 14-day period is sometimes too long to be applied correctly. The Scientific Council will present tomorrow, Wednesday 9 September, the details of its recommendations, in particular concerning contact cases or asymptomatic people. Friday, September 11, the final measures should be announced by the government at the end of the Defense Council.

The JT

The other subjects of the news