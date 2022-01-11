Coronavirus Should coronary heart disease become just a regular sick leave? What if it were removed from the list of diseases of general concern? This is how STM responds

STM’s Strategy Director Pasi Pohjola reminds that obtaining a certified positive result in healthcare and a quarantine decision are a prerequisite for a quarantine daily allowance, for example.

Social- and Director of Strategy at the Department of Health (STM) Pasi Pohjola says that STM does not propose to increase testing and tracing, but assumes that testing and tracing must always be adapted to the regional situation and available resources, just as Helsinki has now done.

He is in charge of Helsinki the doctor in charge of infectious diseases in the city Sanna Isosompin to his criticism of the government and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) coronal guidelines in an interview with HS on Tuesday.

According to Isosomp and many infectious disease physicians, STM’s Trace and Test strategy and quarantine policies are outdated because coronavirus self-transformation is widespread in the population and can no longer be controlled by quarantine or tracing.

Municipalities have been forced to change course as a matter of necessity, he notes.

“We now have to implement a change in strategy at the grassroots level that is not nationally aligned. It puts us in a difficult position, ”says Isosomppi.

Chief of Staff of STM Kirsi Varhila said To STT on Tuesday, that the guidelines of the municipalities of Uusimaa do not refer to the government ‘s interest rate strategy, but to non – compliance with the procedure under the Communicable Diseases Act.

HS asked Pohjola, STM’s Chief Strategy Officer, for answers to the key issues raised by Isosomp. Pohjola answered the questions by e-mail.

Isosompin among other things, it is time for policy-makers to start preparing for the future and to start considering when the coronavirus will be removed from the list of communicable diseases of general concern. He says the virus will not go away even after a sharp ominous wave subsides, but the population will have immunity thanks to vaccine protection and illness.

Should coronary heart disease be removed from the list of communicable diseases of general concern and when?

“It is obvious that at some point in the future, the coronavirus will disappear from the list of diseases of general concern, but the timing is impossible to estimate. So far, the pandemic has surprised with new challenges and waves of epidemics. They must also be prepared for in the near future, so that we can prepare for the future, but not without identifying the potential risks of a pandemic. ”

What would it mean if coronary heart disease were removed from the list of diseases of general concern?

“The Communicable Diseases Act is not entirely unambiguous in this regard. In some situations, certain restrictive measures may be justified, but as a general rule they fall from the bottom. This applies in particular to the temporary legislative measures now in place for the corona pandemic. “

Why does STM still favor testing and tracing, even though they are starting to be somewhat useless for Isosomp and many other infectious disease experts now?

“STM’s December updated testing strategy does not propose an increase in testing and tracing, but assumes that testing and tracing must always be adapted to the regional situation and available resources. ”

“With the current number of cases, it is clear that testing and quarantine decisions cannot be made comprehensively, so in accordance with the testing strategy, the authorities in the region will prioritize their activities, as Helsinki has done, for example. ”

Isosomppi and many doctors suggest that those who are now ill should switch to normal sick leave practice instead of isolation decisions, meaning that all those who get flu symptoms should be referred home immediately, whether the test has been taken or not.

Should patients be switched to normal sick leave practice instead of isolation decisions?

“In practice, voluntary quarantine and sick leave practices have been commonplace in the Helsinki metropolitan area, where delays in tracking and quarantine decisions have been long for a few months.”

“It should be noted, however, that obtaining a certified positive result in health care and a quarantine decision are a prerequisite for, for example, a quarantine daily allowance, the mechanism and cost implications for the employer of which are different from those of normal sick leave.”

“In addition, a confirmed positive result is important, for example, for the generation of coronary passport and EU corona certificate data, as well as for vaccination schedules, at least according to current vaccination guidelines, ie when and how a person can be vaccinated.”

Isosomppi hopes that, in this situation, five days’ sick leave will be accepted on his own notice, without a test and without a visit to the reception.

Why couldn’t this be done?

“The matter is not a matter for STM alone to decide, but is central to the collective agreements and the views of workers ‘and employers’ organizations. The widespread adoption of the proposed practice requires a wider societal debate. ”

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) proposes shortening quarantine and isolation to up to five days from the onset of symptoms. The focus should shift from testing everyone and extensive tracking to increasing hospital capacity, says Isosomppi.

Director of Health Safety at THL Mika Salminen presented similar views on Tuesday Ylelle. According to Salminen, Finland should abandon quarantine and large-scale infection tracing in the fight against the coronavirus.

Instead of quarantines, Salminen is proposing sick leave that would allow people to be away from work. From infection tracking, Salminen would direct nursing staff to work in nursing.

“Frankly, tracing should already be abandoned. So I mean especially the mild cases of vaccinated people and their tracing, ”Salminen told Yle.

There has been an impression from STM’s speeches that STM is taking action against this. Why?

“In STM’s view, all available means must be in place to control the infection, which can be implemented meaningfully on a regional basis. In crisis situations or capacity adequacy challenges, it is also necessary to prioritize action over the most important actions. ”

“However, the situation in Helsinki or the Helsinki metropolitan area is not a picture of the whole country. There are areas in our country where testing and tracing have so far been quite successful, despite the large number of cases. ”

North says that in addition, the need for hospital care varies significantly by region. According to him, even more important than these issues is that the actions and the necessary priorities are made regionally and according to the situation and load in the region.

“Five-day quarantine is currently in place in a few EU countries. Shorter quarantine can alleviate, among other things, the working situation of SOTE staff, but it is also essential that national guidelines ensure that those who are symptomatic and potentially infected during shorter quarantine do not cause unnecessary infections after the short quarantine period. ”

THL: n according to which border inspection checks unnecessarily tie up testing and infection detection staff and other capacity.

Why is STM not listening to health experts and still maintaining border decisions?

“With regard to border measures, there is a wider follow-up of EU-level activities and the national situation, as well as the recommendations of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on border measures. Possible changes to the border measures will be assessed in the near future. “