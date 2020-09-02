Pediatricians distinguish different cases, and are rather in favor of limiting testing to children under 6 years old. Explanations.

It’s time to go back to school and, with it, its procession of distressing questions, doped by the coronavirus epidemic which is still raging. How to react if your children are already coming home from school sneezing? What if they cough? If they have a fever? Should they be tested for Covid-19? Here are the recommendations of pediatric specialists.

Usually no, for children under 6

Caution, caution. Pediatrician associations believe that testing should be limited, especially for children under 6 in nursery or kindergarten. “You have to understand that children will get their viral infections [maladies virales] usuals. They will have the same diseases as in previous years, Explain Véronique Hentgen, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at the Versailles hospital (Yvelines). Especially the little ones, who do not wear a mask and do not know how to respect barrier gestures. “

However, should we look for possible Sars-CoV-2 contamination as soon as the thermometer rises? No, retorts the specialist: “If we do ten nasopharyngeal tests [prélèvement par écouvillon dans le nez], first, it will be unpleasant. Second, it will most often be negative because the child will be affected by something else. The first reflex, if he has a fever, is to consult his doctor. If the doctor diagnoses the certain cause of the fever, for example angina, it is not necessary to take a Covid test. If he thinks it’s a standard virus, as much as the child stays home without a Covid test. “

Finally, in the current state of scientific knowledge, “we know that children under 6 are in general little affected by the coronavirus and little transmitters”, precise Speedwell Hentgen. No need, therefore, to subject them to an unpleasant test (sampling naso-pharyngeal involves pushing a rod into a nostril) without necessity.

Testing is relevant in four specific cases

However, there are still situations where testing the child is useful. In the specific case of children under 6 years old, who are still in nursery or kindergarten, the French Pediatric Society recommends “Reserve the indications of [test] Four-case Covid PCR “. And D’enumerate : “To forms [d’infection nécessitant l’hospitalisation] or severe enough to justify further investigations, to children who have had proven contact with a Covid + case, to children in contact at home with people considered at risk (…), to children whose symptoms do not improve after three days. “

The general direction of health is on the same line, whatever the age of the children.

It is recommended to have your child tested if symptoms persist beyond three days, in the event of seriousness or in the event of risky contact with an infected person.General Directorate of Health to franceinfo

“When the child is over 6 years old, if there is no certain cause of fever, we will more readily resort to tests, specifies Véronique Hentgen, especially since from this age, children have fewer repeated viral infections. “ The fever can then be more worrying.

The French Pediatric Society finally judges that “any child over 6 years old or symptomatic adolescent (cough, and / or fever, and / or digestive disorders) must have a screening test before returning to the community unless a diagnosis of another infectious disease is made with certainty (example: scarlet fever, angina, enterovirus, urinary tract infection) “.

Ultimate precision: if you are worried, nothing prevents you from having your child tested yourself, reimbursement is always provided by Social Security. But the general direction of health, like the pediatricians, strongly advise to go first through the attending physician. Finally, if a case of Covid is detected in your child’s school, he can be placed in a fortnight as a precaution, without being tested.

It is better to vaccinate them against influenza and gastro to avoid unnecessary tests

In order, precisely, to avoid unnecessary tests, several pediatric associations have called in August to strengthen vaccination against influenza and generalize that against gastroenteritis. “When are children tested? When they have a fever “, had then exposed to franceinfo Doctor François Vié Le Sage, who heads the infectiology-vaccinology group of the AFrench Association of Ambulatory Pediatrics (Afpa). “If we vaccinate the little ones against influenza and rotavirus [à l’origine des gastro-entérites], the two main diseases suggestive of Covid-19 are eliminated. “

This would avoid, he explains in substance, an unnecessary cost, an often unpleasant gesture and the confinement of the parent and the child while awaiting the result of the test. This one turns out to be negative “in 99% of cases“, according to the pediatrician, “unless someone else is affected in the family home”. Studies have shown that children are not the main vector of contamination, contrary to what some specialists feared at the start of the epidemic. Last but not least, we would avoid further overloading laboratories and doctors overwhelmed by the demand for tests.