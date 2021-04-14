Coronavirus Should children under the age of 12 start wearing the mask in Helsinki as well? The three experts share their views and disagree

Helsinki will make a decision on the use of masks in school and preschool on Thursday.

Would it come Recommend the use of the mask for children aged 6-11?

The issue is currently under intense discussion and the City of Helsinki is due to take a position on the issue later this week.

This week, the municipalities of Uusimaa are considering a face mask for schoolchildren aged 6–11 in the Hus Regional Pandemic Coordination Group Due to the positive experiences of Turku. In Turku, primary school children have been wearing face masks during the school day since the fourth grade in the spring semester and younger since March. Chief physician responsible for infectious diseases in Turku by the use of masks “prevents widespread exposure as well as quarantine”.

Helsinki will make its own release on the use of masks in school and preschool on Thursday.

Is a children’s mask recommendation also needed in the Uusimaa region? Helsingin Sanomat asked the opinions of three experts.

Emmi Sarvikivi, THL’s chief physician

Mask recommendation only for people over 12 years old, says Emmi Sarvikivi.­

Hornstone sees no reason to extend the mask recommendation to 6-11 year olds.

“Incidence has fallen sharply in recent weeks in all age groups. The introduction of such an additional measure, especially for children, in this situation seems inconsistent, especially as the existing evidence on the benefits is uncertain.

In order for the use of a mask to be beneficial in addition to all other control measures, the use should be appropriate. The younger the users, the more uncertain it is that the mask will be used correctly.

When we know how adults use the mask on average, it would be hard to think that it would work better for children.

It has been argued in the public debate that masks have succeeded in reducing exposures in Turku. However, it does not seem logical that the use of a school-age or primary-school-age mask could be thought of as a precaution that automatically protects against exposure.

Since August, we have been collecting data on coronavirus exposures in early childhood education and schools and the consequent further infections in the early childhood education and school environment. Monitoring results show that only a small proportion of those exposed have been infected from school. It is very unlikely that the use of a mask for 6-11 year olds will provide the added benefit of infections. ”

Eeva Ruotsalainen, Hus’s Deputy Chief Physician

Eeva Ruotsalainen, Deputy Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, supports the children’s mask recommendation.­

Eeva Ruotsalainen is in favor of extending the mask recommendation to 6-11-year-olds. He looks at the issue at the hospital district level in all age groups from an epidemic perspective:

“In Uusimaa and Southwest Finland, the epidemic is still in its spread. Fortunately, infections in Uusimaa have started to decline, but only this week will show whether the decline is permanent.

Statistics from Uusimaa clearly show that the percentage increase in infections is now among those under the age of ten. At the turn of September-October last year, the number of infections in this age group was 4 percent of all age groups. At the end of January, the figure was already 7 per cent, at the beginning of March 12 per cent and at the turn of March-April 15 per cent.

In absolute numbers, infections have increased sixfold in this time.

The increase in the percentage of infections among 10–19-year-olds in all age groups was also in the same direction. Fortunately, growth appears to have folded in April, when the latest restrictions on high schools had been in place for three weeks.

The growth rate of infections in young adults, aged 20-39, has declined since the end of March as a result of restrictive measures and exceptional circumstances.

From these figures, it can be concluded that infections have decreased in the age groups targeted by restrictive measures.

If we look at all age groups, mass exposures have occurred most recently in primary schools, kindergartens, workplaces, and private events. In the past, mass exposures occurred in group hobbies, but significantly less after group hobbies were restricted.

Last week, nearly 60 percent of mass exposures to those under the age of 20 occurred in elementary schools, followed by 29 percent in kindergartens and 7 percent in hobbies.

In February – March, 5,600–6,500 exposed people have been quarantined weekly in the Hus area. In March, less than a third of them were aged 6-11.

The most common way to get infected in all age groups was to get it at home. But outside the home, among the under-20s, the three most common sources of infection were primary school, kindergarten, and private events.

The risk of infection in schoolchildren under the age of 12 could be prevented with face masks, depending on the epidemic situation. The use of face masks could secure contact teaching and reduce the number of people exposed and quarantined.

Turku has good experiences with this. As the infection situation suddenly worsened, primary school children began wearing masks at school. According to the media, they have learned to use masks and are even more committed to them than high school students.

Personally, I would support the use of masks, depending on the severity of the epidemic situation, especially in grades 4–6, but also deliberately in grades 1–3. classmates. ”

Anna Rotkirch, Research Professor and Member of the Behavioral Corona Working Group of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Family researcher Anna Rotkirch believes that a children’s mask recommendation would be of great use.­

Anna Rotkirch is in favor of extending the mask recommendation to 6-11 year olds.

“We are still in a situation where we need all possible means to fight the corona.

When you think about what Korona has done for our economy and our health, masks are a very soft and easy way to prevent infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Department of Health and Welfare have long argued that masks could be harmful. It has been vaguely suggested that they could create a false sense of security or that children would not be able to use them properly and even be at risk of suffocation. To my knowledge, no such cases have been reported, although schoolchildren have been wearing masks in Asian countries for a long time. Even in the United States, masks are recommended from the age of two.

There is also no scientific evidence of the health risks associated with the use of the mask in a particular population.

In this discussion, I see echoes of Finland’s mask discussion a year ago. It was then that the use of masks was opposed by the arguments of the nail tooth, which have since proved to be false.

Contrary to what was assumed at the time, Finns have learned to use masks, they have reduced infections and saved lives.

As a family researcher, I am also annoyed by the fact that children are often talked about as if they were family-free beings. In fact, children may also be at risk, they may also have chronic coronavirus disease, or they may infect corona with grandparents and other at-risk family members.

If the use of a children’s mask reduces infections a little, it can have a really big impact from a demographic point of view.

Besides, I see that the masks have come to stay in the fight against flu epidemics, for example. Therefore, children would now have a good time to learn how to use masks and get used to them in the same way they learn hand washing and other hygiene skills.

When there is no reason to suspect the use of masks, I would not have to wait for hard research evidence of the benefits, but I would also introduce masks for 6-11 year olds.

I therefore agree with those European demographers that so-called hard scientific evidence should not be required in the midst of a crisis and a whimsically contagious disease, as we are now.

I think there is a difference between the different fields of science in this regard: Understandably, doctors always require hard evidence, for example, before a vaccine is introduced. But soft means such as the use of distances and masks can also be viewed from the perspective of behavioral science.

This aspect still seems to be missing from the statements of some European health authorities.

If enough people use the mask and thus only a few super-infection chains can be prevented, it will already be of great importance at the societal level. ”