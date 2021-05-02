Coronavirus Should children be vaccinated, even if the coronavirus epidemic is reduced with adult vaccinations?

A small proportion of children can get a serious illness caused by the coronavirus. Vaccination can prevent it.

Likely it will not be long before a coronavirus vaccine is available for teenagers. This means that Finland must also decide whether to give vaccinations to children of this age.

The Pfizer and Biontech vaccine is now approved for use in people 16 years of age and older. In Finland, all people of this age have received their vaccine by the end of July, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). After that, therefore, we could move to younger ones according to the age order.

Then there could also be a vaccine for them. Pfizer and Biontech filed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday applicationthat it would extend the marketing authorization for their vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds. In the past, the companies had made a similar request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If Emma processes the application for authorization as quickly as she did in the adult version, the teen vaccine would be approved in three weeks.

Also Moderna in the United States is conducting studies in minors. Now the vaccine is only allowed to be given to people over 18 years of age.

Oxford University, on the other hand, has suspended the Astra Zeneca trials in minors that have already begun, and Johnson & Johnson has postponed the start of its own studies in children. Both of these vaccines using adenovirus technology have been associated with rare vascular thrombosis.

Pfizer and Biontech said at the end of March of the very promising results they had obtained from vaccine trials in 12- to 15-year-olds. The vaccine provided 100% protection against the disease. A total of 2,260 adolescents participated in the phase III trials, and none of the vaccinees became infected. Of those who received the placebo vaccine, 18 young people became infected.

The levels of antibodies raised by the vaccine were also impressive. There were more of these in the vaccinated age group than in those aged 16–25 years in previous trials.

But even though an effective vaccine for teens is coming, is it needed? You see, the herd protection that extinguishes the epidemic may be achieved without vaccinating children.

There are about 4.6 million people aged 16 and over in Finland. If they are all vaccinated, vaccination coverage is 83 percent of the total population. The share is even more than what is probably needed for herd shelter.

In an as yet peer-reviewed study in Israel in the study it has also been found that vaccinations in adults reduce infections in children.

The researchers looked at the rate of vaccination in more than 200 municipalities and showed that the more adults were vaccinated, the more infections were reduced in those under 16 years of age. Every 20% increase in vaccination coverage for adults halved the number of infections in children, says The Times of Israel.

“Vaccination of adults does provide protection for children. But it cannot be relied on that it would be a permanent situation and that children and young people would be completely safe only through adult vaccinations, ”points out the professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Turku. Ville Peltola.

Peltola also chairs the National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar), which makes recommendations to support Finland’s vaccination decisions.

“However, through tourism, there will be new situations where the virus can get infected. If children and young people are without immunity, it is possible that the virus will spread more or there will be smaller clusters, which can still be problematic in that group, ”says Peltola.

For the most part in children, coronavirus infection remains very mild. They may still play a role in the spread of the virus if they do not have immunity.

If the virus were to spread among children, it would be possible for it to spread again to the older population as well. Although the older population has already been vaccinated, vaccinations do not provide one hundred percent protection against a new infection. Every now and then, someone could get the disease despite being vaccinated. Therefore, vaccinating children can protect others.

In the United States, some researchers have warned that if the virus is left circulating in children, it will have opportunities to develop new mutations.

“One may ask that if children and adolescents play an important role in maintaining the viral cycle, should they be vaccinated to reduce the viral cycle. Is that a good reason to vaccinate them, even if they don’t benefit more from it themselves? ” Chief Physician of THL and member of Krar Hanna Nohynek ponders.

Rubella vaccinations are, according to Nohynek, an example of vaccinations that are not so much given to protect children themselves.

“Rubella is not a terribly serious disease either, but it is serious if it gets a pregnant woman. If the virus enters the fetus through the placenta, it can cause malformations in the central nervous system and heart in the baby developing in the womb. ”

Some also take the flu vaccine to protect others rather than themselves, Nohynek estimates.

“For many healthy people, the flu vaccine isn’t that important, at least in his own opinion. They believe they can cope with the flu just fine but feel that by vaccinating themselves they are not as infectious to the close circle. If there is a person in the family with a disease that weakens the immune system, then the close circle will be vaccinated because of their loved ones. ”

The UK has also tried a strategy of vaccinating children against the flu, partly to protect older people as well.

“Admittedly, in their own study, the inhibition rate did not rise very high. The results are always affected by how well the influenza vaccine in use corresponds to the circulating viruses, ”says Nohynek.

Junior vaccination against the coronavirus for their own sake is also justified. In children, severe coronary heart disease is possible, although very rare.

U.S. Center for Infectious Diseases (CDC) says 5-17 year olds are one-tenth more likely to be hospitalized for coronary heart disease than 30-39 year olds, and the risk of death is even lower. Nearly 280 minors has still died of coronary heart disease in the United States throughout the pandemic.

The vaccine would protect children from the serious consequences of the disease.

“It may be helpful to use vaccinations, even if serious cases are rare. In countries where there has been a strong epidemic, children have become seriously ill. After coronary heart disease, children can also develop inflammatory syndrome, which is a serious disease state, ”says Peltola.

According to Peltola, children in Finland have only very rarely been hospitalized due to coronary heart disease. In addition, there have been a few serious inflammatory sequelae. They come in about one in a thousand pediatric patients.

Curbing the epidemic would also benefit children in other ways. If the virus remained circulating among them, quarantines and restrictions on hobbies and schooling might not get rid of.

“They disrupt children’s lives a lot,” Peltola recalls.

In summer the epidemic may be very low. So should vaccinations for children be started nonetheless, or is it worth postponing the solution until it is seen whether the virus will continue to circulate? In Peltola’s opinion, the matter should not be postponed very far.

“Overall, vaccinations are a preventative measure. It does not make sense to wait for an epidemic to come upon us if the disease occurs elsewhere in the world. Efforts should be made to anticipate the situation. “

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontion according to, no surveys have yet been conducted asking parents about their willingness to vaccinate their children. At least the adults themselves are very willing to take their injections based on the surveys.

“The percentages have been really good all along since it was first asked last fall. The willingness to vaccinate has been rising all the time. ”