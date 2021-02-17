Coronavirus Shipping companies require negative corona test results from foreign ship passengers from next Tuesday

From next Tuesday, all passengers over the age of 12 must have a certificate of negative corona test taken within 72 hours or a medical certificate of illness when boarding the ship.

In Finland Operating shipping companies are starting to require a negative corona test result from ship passengers arriving in Finland from abroad in accordance with THL’s recommendation, says Suomen Varustamot ry.

The requirement does not apply to drivers in the logistics sector or professionals necessary for security of supply, for whom the test requirement constitutes a practically insurmountable obstacle.