Coronavirus Share your findings: How is corona safety ensured in the hobbies of children and young people?

The cities of the metropolitan area decided to open recreational activities for children and young people starting last week. The HS determines whether the groups follow the safety instructions.

9.2. 13:26 | Updated 10:53

Junior and hobby restrictions for young people were relaxed last week in the metropolitan area. The regional corona fist decided that the hobby groups could meet again under certain conditions.

Organizers are required to provide adequate safety clearances in the groups. Hobbies are implemented only in established groups and on the basis of pre-registration. The facilities were opened only for booked shifts and no competitions, matches or shows will be held.

Last week, the Department of Health and Welfare issued national guidelines for group pursuits. The guidelines apply to group sizes, permanence and close contacts.

Hobbies continuation has been justified by the well-being of children and the negative consequences that hobby barriers are feared to have.

The opening decision was partly contrary to the Board’s line. The hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa would not have wanted to let the children come together yet because of the risk of the virus spreading.

HS is now finding out how the organizers of hobby activities in the Helsinki metropolitan area have taken care of security. For this story, we only collect answers from the metropolitan area.