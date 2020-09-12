In Spain, the variety of new corona infections is inflicting nice concern. In Mallorca, helicopters are used to clear seashores. A spectacular Covid-19 arrest takes place in San Sebastian. The information ticker.

The variety of New infections with the Coronavirus * rises in Spain continues to – particularly the area Madrid worries.

with the rises in continues to – particularly the area worries. On Mallorca units the police helicopter to implement the nightly closure of the seashores.

units the police to implement the nightly closure of the seashores. In San Sebastian turns into one with Corona contaminated feminine surfer arrested spectacularly on the seashore (see replace from September eighth, 7:50 p.m.).

turns into one with arrested spectacularly on the seashore (see replace from September eighth, 7:50 p.m.).

Replace from September 8, 9:55 p.m .: The New corona infections in Spain rise unchecked. In response to tagesschau.de was the variety of reported Covid-19 instances As of Monday, September 7, 7:15 p.m., at 525,549.

Accordingly, there have been 26,560 new infections with the pathogen over the weekend SARS-CoV-2 been registered. Till Tuesday night, as of 9.45 p.m., got here loud Johns Hopkins University 8964 newly registered infections (534,513) with the insidious lung illness had been added. Alarming numbers.

There are at the moment worrying developments in France and Spain.

Corona pandemic in Spain: feminine surfer arrested on the seashore for Covid-19

Replace from September eighth, 7:50 p.m .: Spectacular Corona arrest in Spain: A younger lady was arrested on Monday on Zurriola Seaside within the northern Spanish metropolis of San Sebastian for her Covid-19 quarantine had left to go online.

The Spanish each day reviews El Pais. So the girl is with the Coronavirus contaminated, and in addition is aware of about it. Greater than that, she even wished to evade arrest.

In response to the report, cops on a lifeboat tried to persuade her to surrender – however she simply stored browsing.

# SanSebastián📌🇪🇦 Una joven infectada de # covid19 es sorprendida haciendo surf en la playa de #Zurriola y luego intenta huir de la Ertzaintza. La mujer, socorrista de La Concha, fue detenida por desobediencia grave y delito contra la Salud Pública.@JavierSanz 🎦 pic.twitter.com/CfySHZbwNF – eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) September 7, 2020

She then ran away on the seashore, as proven by a video of the incident that went viral on social media. However cops, some in protecting fits, caught her and handcuffed her.

Of the Covid-19 case polarized in Spain additionally as a result of the surfer was apparently denied by her personal colleagues. Now she faces a penalty.

Corona virus in Spain: The variety of new corona infections is growing and inflicting concern

First report from September seventh: The variety of New infections with the Coronavirus rises in Spain proceed to trigger nice concern for the authorities. The Ministry of Well being reported greater than 4,000 new instances on Sunday.

Final Friday there have been much more than 10,000 new infections – a brand new one Most worth for the reason that lockdown. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had the final week Canaries and thus entire Spain to the Threat space defined.

Corona in Spain: Madrid area is growing into the middle of the second wave

The Spanish heart of second wave of the Pandemic* is, like in spring, the area Madrid. A few third of that New corona infections of the nation had been final recorded within the Spanish capital. Particularly within the working-class neighborhoods within the southeast Madrid spreads that Coronavirus out. “Individuals are getting contaminated, kids are getting contaminated, everyone seems to be getting contaminated, and faculty has not but began,” stated the president of the area Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, most not too long ago in an interview, like “Mirror” reported.

The regional authorities desires the variety of New infections in Madrid utilizing new restrictions include. Conferences within the public and in addition within the non-public sector ought to happen ten folks restricted if they don’t belong to a family.

These conditions are based on the President of the Area chargeable for most new infections. As well as, the variety of members allowed for weddings, funerals and different occasions shall be considerably decreased once more.

Corona in Spain: helicopter sells bathers on Mallorca

On the holiday island Mallorca has the regional authorities due to rising An infection numbers already on the finish of August restrictions of public life organized. That additionally included seashores are closed at night time and parks between 9 p.m. and seven a.m. To implement this measure, the police in Mallorca now too helicopter one as video recordings present.

NEW: Spanish authorities utilizing helicopters to order folks to put on a masks and social distance on the seashores of #Mallorca, #Spain pic.twitter.com/YPsuRMkomd – SV Information 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 6, 2020

The newspaper “Diario de Mallorca” reported {that a} machine was on weekend within the night at low altitude over the seashores flew to silly Bathers expel. The police urged folks over loudspeakers: “Clear up the seashores.”

Video recordings confirmed how the Bathers given the amount and the robust winds underneath the rotor of the Helicopter walked from the seashore in direction of the promenade.

Corona in Spain: journey to the seashore after two months in intensive care

Within the midst of the worsening state of affairs, Spain can be wanting ahead to excellent news. After a Corona an infection lay the 60 12 months previous Francisco Espana nearly two months within the intensive care unit. Now he was allowed to return into the recent air for a brief tour. Mendacity in mattress and linked to hoses Espana of nurses on the boardwalk in Barcelona pushed.

Francisco Espana, 60 years previous, spent 52 days within the intensive care unit of Hospital del Mar in Barcelona because of the coronavirus, however on this present day he was allowed by his docs to spend nearly 10 minutes on the seaside as a part of his restoration remedy . pic.twitter.com/YmzqUhBt1y – M. Bahmad, MD 🇱🇧 (@DrMarwanBahmad) September 6, 2020

“I’m very overwhelmed,” reported Espana in direction of the “Image”. The 60-year-old was monitored by a health care provider and three nurses on his outing. The Hospital del Mar in Barcelona explored * how quick journeys to the seashore promote restoration from Covid-19 sufferers affect.

The goal is to enhance the affected person’s emotional perspective. “Subsequent, if I had been allowed to have a beer within the hospital cafeteria, that might be sufficient for me,” stated Espana.

Another international locations in Europe have additionally recorded a excessive improve in new corona infections, exceeding an alarming restrict. The Spanish authorities is making an attempt to combat the rising numbers with varied measures: most not too long ago there was additionally a public ban on smoking within the recent air within the room.

On account of commerce restrictions attributable to the corona pandemic, consultants worry supply bottlenecks for vital medication and vaccines *. A brand new research from Sweden now provides hope that after a corona an infection you might be immune in the long run – even with out antibodies within the blood. (ph) * Merkur.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital editorial community.

