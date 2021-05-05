Coronavirus Seychelles has vaccinated almost 70% of its population – Now a small island nation is plagued by a new spike in infection, a third of cases in vaccinated

At the turn of the month, almost 500 new infections were recorded in the island state during the three months.

The most Seychelles, which has been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the world, will have to introduce new restrictions to curb the growing number of infections.

Nearly 500 new infections were recorded in the island nation at the turn of the month in three days, he says Seychelles News Agency. With the outbreak, for example, schools were closed for three weeks on Tuesday, shops and bars were restricted, and parties and sporting events, among other things, were banned.

In the Seychelles, with a population of about 100,000, just over 1,000 active coronary infections have been reported. About a third of active infections have been reported in people who have received two doses of coronary vaccine, according to the Seychelles News Agency. 84 percent of the infections have been diagnosed in Seychelles and the rest in foreigners.

“Despite all our exceptional efforts, the covid-19 situation in our country is currently critical due to the daily infections reported last week,” said the Minister of Health Peggy Vidot at a press conference on Tuesday at the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s by.

Authorities speculated at the briefing that the increase in infections may be due to Easter festivities as well as general carelessness.

Indian the oceanic Seychelles has already vaccinated about 69 percent of its population, the most in the world. Second comes Israel, which has vaccinated about 63 percent of its population.

HS said in late Marchthat the country is soon gaining herd immunity. Then the President of the Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan had boasted in interviews that more than 70 percent of the population had been vaccinated by April.

The island nation has received a large portion of the vaccines donated from the United Arab Emirates, India and Russia. All three countries have close economic ties to the island nation and, in the case of India, the relationship is further intensified by the large minority with an Indian background living in Seychelles.

Most Seychelles residents have been vaccinated with a Chinese Sinopharm vaccine donated by the United Arab Emirates, according to the news agency Bloomberg. In addition, Seychelles have been vaccinated with an Astra Zeneca vaccine made in India.

The efficacy of Sinopharm has been given in 79 and 86 per cent of studies in China and the United Arab Emirates, according to the BBC. The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to approve Chinese vaccines for use this week.

Last month, the director of the Chinese Disease Prevention Agency had time to shake up, acknowledging that the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines is not very good. Later, however, he withdrew his words and pleaded misunderstanding.

The Seychelles economy is largely dependent on tourism, which, like the rest of the world, has come to a near standstill with the corona pandemic. In addition to tourists, paradise also attracts tax evading businesses. For example, the European Union decided last year blacklist Seychelles tax havens.