Coronavirus Several world leaders have survived the coronavirus, but prominent politicians have also died

The United States president Donald Trump, 74, announced that he had been infected with coronavirus during Finnish time on Friday morning. Several of the world’s leaders have been diagnosed and recovered during a pandemic, but it’s not always been easy, and some leaders have died of a coronavirus disease.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, 56, was diagnosed in late March after earlier belittling the virus and praising, for example, shaking hands with coronavirus patients. He was hospitalized in early April. He was said to need “intensive care” and supplemental oxygen, but not a ventilator.

Johnson later said the danger to life was real and action had been taken in the event of his death. However, he recovered and returned to his duties in late April.

Michel Barnier, 69, has been the chief negotiator for the EU in the British EU resignation, brexit, driven by Johnson. He was diagnosed just shortly before Johnson on March 19 and was able to return to work less than a month later.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, 65, called the coronavirus a “small flu” and was diagnosed in early July. He occasionally met his supporters a few meters away without a mask even during an infection, Reuters news agency reported. Bolsonaro said he received a negative test result at the end of the same month.

New President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, 53, fell ill during the campaign but recovered. He rose to power in August.

The President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei, 64, President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández, 51, Acting President of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez, 53, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pašinjan, 45, Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau Nuno Gomes Nabiam, 53, and the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, 66, have reported their infection and several of them have already recovered.

In the Iranian leadership, the coronavirus raged particularly badly on both sides of March. Those who fell ill included, for example, the vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, 62, as well as several ministers.

From the royals to the British crown prince Charles, 71, survived in March with mild symptoms, as did the Prince of Monaco Albert II, 62.

The first coroner of the head of state has been suspected of being elected president of Burundi Pierre Nkurunzizaa. He died at the age of 55, officially of a heart attack, but several sources said that his general condition was also affected by the coronavirus, which had also infected his close circle, says The Independent.

High age is a major risk factor for covid-19 disease, and most managers who have recovered from the disease have been clearly younger than Donald Trump.

Former Heads of State, for example, served as President of India until 2017 Pranab Mukherjee died of the disease at the age of 84. Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafin rejected and rose to become the country’s interim leader before the 2012 election Mahmud Jibril died of the disease in April at the age of 67. Candidate for President of the United States in 2012 Herman Cain was Trump’s peer and died of the disease at the age of 74.

However, Trump may be comforted by the former Italian Prime Minister, for example Silvio Berlusconin and the president Martti Ahtisaari recoveries.

Ahtisaari, 83, and his wife Eeva Ahtisaari, 84, fell ill in March. They were reported to continue to recover after a negative test result in mid-April.

Ahtisaari’s peer Berlusconi was hospitalized for more than a week last month, but was able to report his recovery in the middle of the month.

Correction at 11.23: The headline originally read that many heads of state, even Trump, have survived the coronavirus, but in reality, at least many of the heads of state who are older than him have not been infected.