Coronavirus Several people with coronavirus have visited a restaurant in Vantaa’s Pähkinärinte – Chief physician urges customers to monitor themselves

Not all exposures may be reached.

Vantaa The restaurant Vagabonda, located on the Nut Slope, was visited in early October by several people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The City of Vantaa informed about the matter.

During that period, those who worked at the restaurant may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Vantaa has mapped the close contacts of those who gave a positive corona sample and quarantined them.

Vantaa doctor responsible for infectious diseases Laura Juvonen says several people who gave a positive corona sample have visited the restaurant. Juvonen does not want to tell the exact number.

“There may also be people in the exposure that we don’t know about. There may also be residents of other municipalities about whom we have no information. ”

According to Juvonen, the case is exceptional in Vantaa.

“There have been no other restaurants in Vantaa that have had such a significant exposure in the same place. On a daily basis, there are reports that there are individuals who have been to a fast-eating restaurant. Vagabonda, on the other hand, is a restaurant where time is spent. ”

Juvonen notes that those in Vagabonda may have been exposed, even if they did not sit in the same company as those who received the coronavirus. Those who receive symptoms suggestive of coronavirus are asked to stay home and apply for the test. However, not everyone in the restaurant is going to be quarantined.

The owner of Restaurant Vagabonda states that the restaurant staff was quarantined after the events and the restaurant was disinfected. More broadly, he does not want to comment on events in public.

Correction at 15.55: Restaurant Vagabonda is located in Pähkinärinte, not Myyrmäki, as you read in the previous version of the story.