Videos of customers dancing without masks or respecting barrier gestures were posted on social networks.

The nightclubs which opened last weekend in Paris are illegal, the Paris police headquarters told franceinfo on Wednesday (September 9th). PSeveral videos have made the rounds on social networks. We see open discotheques, with customers dancing without masks, and without respect for barrier gestures.

While nightclubs are closed due to the coronavirus health crisis, these establishments can still open until 2 a.m. if they apply for and obtain bar status. The deadlines for this request can go up to four months. The Key Club, in the 9th arrondissement, classified as a nightclub, has made no request in this direction, specifies the prefecture. By opening its doors this weekend, it was therefore in total illegality.

The second discotheque in the viewfinder of the prefecture is Raspoutine. The establishment has indeed obtained permission to open as a bar, but it does not respect the hours according to the police headquarters.

According to the Paris police headquarters, 120 formal notices have already been issued since the beginning of the summer. About fifteen establishments had to close their doors, sanctioned by administrative closures.