In view of the latest health trends in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, Paris, Lyon (Rhône) and Lille (Nord) are close to the alert thresholds which would put them in the maximum alert zone. In the capital, as in other cities, the critical threshold for occupancy of intensive care beds has not yet been reached. But the head of the intensive care unit at Lariboisière hospital (AP-HP) does not hesitate to speak of presaturation. “This morning, we have 13 patients for the 18 medical resuscitation beds who are there for serious pneumonia problems due to Covid-19. It is a constant increase over time but which occurs with an increasingly important arrival of more and more serious patients.“, notes Professor Bruno Megarbane.

The Ministry of Health has set three criteria for deciding whether to move a city into a maximum alert zone. First, there is the proportion of Covid-19 patients in intensive care which must not exceed 30%, then the incidence rate in those over 65 years of age fixed at 100 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants, and finally the overall incidence rate, the threshold of which is set at 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Paris, this last index is exceeded with 263 cases.

