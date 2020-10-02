No further restrictive measures have been announced, but the epidemic continues to grow and is in “aggravation phase“. The situation in several large cities is worrying and “puts stress on our health system“, meant Olivier Véran. Five cities are particularly concerned and could go on high alert: Lille (North) Lyon (Rhône) Grenoble (Isère) Saint Etienne (Loire) and Toulouse (Haute-Garonne).



One of the most worrying indicators is the incidence rate, ie the number of people who test positive per 100,000 inhabitants. In Paris, all indicators are red: incidence rate at 263, that of over 65s is nearly 106 while the threshold is 100. Finally, the proportion of patients Covid in intensive care is 35%, for a threshold at 30%. The situation in Paris will therefore be reassessed from Sunday, October 4.