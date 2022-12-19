Coronavirus | Several different versions of the corona virus are now circulating in Finland – THL’s Helve gives instructions for celebrating Christmas

It is more important for the sick person to prevent further infections than to find out which virus it is, says Otto Helve.

Health and the welfare institution (THL) can wish everyone a happy and relaxed Christmas for a long time.

“This year, Christmas can be spent together with loved ones and acquaintances,” says the director of THL’s health security department Otto Helve.

Otto Helve

As recently as another year, the institution urged to avoid visiting relatives. Last year, even Santa Claus was recommended to use a face mask, and unvaccinated children were advised to place them at the Christmas table as far away from elderly relatives as possible.

Although the corona disease is still among us, according to Helve, the risk of a serious illness is considerably lower.

“We have come a long way in the treatment of the pandemic. The vaccinations have done their job. Corona is no longer a special case but an infectious disease among others,” he says.

To the same take a breath Helve states, however, that the infection season is on and it’s good to take that into account even during public holidays.

“It would be really important for those who have not yet received the recommended vaccinations to get them as soon as possible.”

Helve refers to both the flu shot and the booster dose of the corona vaccine.

At the moment, autumn-winter variant customized booster doses are given, which are recommended for people over 65 years old, people in risk groups over 18 years old and people over 12 years old with severe immune deficiency.

Helve points out that so far only less than half of those over 65 have received the autumn booster dose.

“However, many have also had the disease, which provides protection against infection,” he adds.

“ In Finland, not only a certain type of coronavirus is circulating, but several variants.

Just now it feels like both Corona and influenza are raging strongly and that the symptoms are severe.

Helve’s number one instruction is that if you have symptoms, you should stay at home so you don’t infect others.

According to him, the current disease situation is characterized by the fact that, unlike in previous flu seasons, not only a certain type of coronavirus is circulating in Finland, but several variants.

“The reassuring thing is that so far there are no indications of omicron sublines that would cause a more severe disease than usual. However, we are constantly monitoring the situation,” he says.

If you happen to get infected, according to Helve, it is not even essential to know whether it is Corona or another respiratory infection.

“The more important thing is to stay at home and not go anywhere until the symptoms have decreased so that you don’t infect others.”

According to Helve, the knowledge that the infection is caused by the corona virus is important for those who have an increased risk of contracting severe corona disease.

“After all, we also have medicines for the corona virus,” he points out.

According to Helve, it is more relevant for the entire population to take into account that healthcare is already very overburdened.

“The infection season is just beginning and it is getting worse. Therefore, the most important thing would be to prevent infections.”

It’s not easy, because we still don’t know everything about viruses and their infection mechanisms. Even an asymptomatic carrier of the virus may pass the virus on.

“Before, we thought that a person with symptoms would be more likely to get infected than a person without symptoms. Now that a large part of the population has been vaccinated, even this assumption has had to be reconsidered,” says Helve.

“ “Despite the large number of cases, the load on the intensive care units has not increased dramatically. It reflects the good effect of the vaccines.”

The first ones corona vaccinations were given in Finland quite precisely two years ago. Why then is the disease still raging?

Helve reminds us that vaccinations do not prevent infections. However, serious disease cases are clearly rarer.

“Despite the large number of cases, the load on the intensive care units has not increased dramatically. It reflects the good effect of the vaccines,” says Helve.

However, according to him, there is still a lot of room for improvement in the coverage of the autumn booster vaccine. He reminds that the booster vaccine is useful for everyone who falls under the scope of the recommendation.

Helve urges you to spend Christmas in a way that makes you feel good.

You should keep the good practices learned in mind: wash your hands, cough and sneeze into your sleeve, use a mask if necessary, keep your distance and take care of ventilation. It is good to remember them, especially when you meet fragile relatives.

And if you yourself belong to a risk group, Helve gives one important tip: avoid cramped indoor spaces with poor ventilation.