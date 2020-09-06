These are Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse, Côte-d’Or, North, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime and Reunion.

The coronavirus epidemic is spreading over the territory. A decree published on Sunday September 6 in Official newspaper classifies seven new departments in “zone of active circulation of the virus”. These are Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse, Côte-d’Or, North, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime and Reunion. There are now 28 departments, including 4 overseas, classified in this zone according to this decree which comes into force “at once”. Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhône were the first classified “red”, from August 14. At the end of August, the 27th, Prime Minister Jean Castex had added 19 departments to this list, and even 21 if are taken into account the overseas microterritories Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy).

When a department goes into the red zone (also called “active virus circulation zone”), this means that its incidence rate exceeds 50 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. This indicator is calculated from the results of PCR tests. The passage of a department in the red zone gives the prefect “enhanced powers “. This allows it to take appropriate additional measures in its territory to fight against Covid-19, depending on the “local epidemiological data”.