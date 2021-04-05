Coronavirus Serbia is one of the leading countries in vaccine coverage in Europe – now Serbian vaccination is waning and the state offers vaccines free of charge to foreigners as well

Serbia is one of the countries in Europe that has provided the most corona vaccines, but online misinformation, mistrust of the administration and institutions, and corruption and lack of transparency are eroding Serbs’ faith in vaccinations.

Serbia there are difficulties in attracting its citizens to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The country is one of the countries in Europe that has given the most corona vaccines, but the pace seems to be slowing down once all willing citizens have received their injections, according to the news agency AFP.

By Friday, 21.4 percent of the population in a country of about seven million people had been vaccinated. At European level, Serbia is ahead of Serbia, with the exception of micro-states, which have vaccinated 23.1% and Britain, which has vaccinated around 46% of its citizens.

Also HS said on Saturdaythat Serbia has become one of the leading countries in European vaccine coverage.

Read more: Surprisingly, Serbia has become one of the leading countries in vaccine coverage in Europe – “For us, vaccines are not a geopolitical issue but a health issue,” says the Prime Minister.

Serbian however, according to the administration, only a quarter of citizens eligible for vaccination have applied for a spike.

According to statistics collected by AFP, the number of people who received their first dose of vaccine in the last two weeks of March fell by about half compared with the same period in February.

“Obviously, not enough people want to be vaccinated,” the president of the local medical association Rade Panic told AFP.

Authorities have urged unvaccinated Serbs to obtain the vaccine even without an appointment.

“I pray you people, get vaccinated,” the president of the country Aleksandar Vučić appealed according to AFP. However, the president himself has not yet been vaccinated.

Monista Unlike European countries, Serbia uses Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik in addition to Pfizer and Biontech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca.

When some Serbs do not want the vaccine, the country has promised to vaccinate foreigners as well for free. Hundreds of people have arrived in the country following free vaccines from neighboring Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and northern Macedonia, among others, says Reuters.

The whys and wherefores Serbs’ vaccine depletion are diverse. The background is estimated to be, for example, misinformation spreading on the Internet, mistrust of the country’s administration and other institutions, as well as corruption and lack of transparency.

Serbs seem to believe more in Western Europe about coronary virus conspiracy theories. The Economist says a study found that as many as 70 percent of Serbs believe in at least one coronary virus-related conspiracy theory. In Western Europe, the corresponding figure is around 25%.